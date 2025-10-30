- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy movie, which released in theatres on October 21, has been finding difficulty maintaining a steady pace at the ticket windows. The film has seen another drop in numbers on its second Wednesday. The movie, which hit a century on Tuesday, needs to improve its pace and number to regain its pace. The second weekend collection will decide the fate of Thamma as of now.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 9. The net collection of Thamma stands at Rs 104.60 crore. The film had an overall 10.10 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. It had 6.28 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 9.40 per cent in the afternoon shows, 10.75 per cent in the evening shows and 13.96 per cent in the night shows.
Day Wise Collection Of Thamma
Day 1: Rs 24 crore
Day 2: Rs 18.6 crore
Day 3: Rs 13 crore
Day 4: Rs 10 crore
Day 5: Rs 13.1 crore
Day 6: Rs 12.6 crore
Day 7: Rs 4.3 crore
Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore
Day 9: Rs 3.25 crore
Recommended For You
Also read: Thamma OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror-Comedy To Stream On Prime Video After Theatrical Run?
What Is The Production Cost Of Thamma?
As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. The film has a long way to cross the budget mark.
Also read: Thamma Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali Delight Fuses Folklore, Fire And Full-On Fan Service
What Is Thamma All About?
The horror comedy drama movie focuses on two destined lovers, who battle supernatural forces, family ties and nature itself. They try to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in key roles. Thamma has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. Niotably, the film is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.