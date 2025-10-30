Also read: Thamma OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror-Comedy To Stream On Prime Video After Theatrical Run?

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. The film has a long way to cross the budget mark.

What Is Thamma All About?

The horror comedy drama movie focuses on two destined lovers, who battle supernatural forces, family ties and nature itself. They try to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in key roles. Thamma has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. Niotably, the film is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.