- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Just a few days ahead of the release of The Taj Story, lead actor Paresh Rawal reacted to the controversy around the movie. His response came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by a BJP leader from Ayodhya, who sought a ban on the film. The petitioner claimed it is based on the subject of a petition he had filed in the High Court in 2022. Another PIL was filed by Shakeel Abbas, who requested a review of the film’s certification and demanded that a disclaimer be added, stating that the movie “deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account.” On Wednesday, Delhi High Court refused to grant an urgent hearing on this plea.
Amid the ongoing controversy, Paresh Rawal claimed that the film’s director, Tushar Amrish Goel, has done strong research and there is nothing ‘hanky-panky’ in it. He also dismissed the speculations around PIL, suggesting that it wasn’t filed to stop the release of the film. He mentioned that there was no intention to create a Hindu-Muslim controversy. In an interview with NDTV, Paresh said, “Tushar (the director) came with amazing research. There is nothing hanky-panky in it. His sources were clearly mentioned, and I even checked with friends who confirmed the facts. From the very beginning, we made sure there would be no Hindu-Muslim jingoism in this film.”
Also read: The Taj Story New Promo: Paresh Rawal Questions History And Stories About Kings And Dynasties
The actor continued, “There's even a dialogue in the film where a character says, 'Brother, it's you journalists who make everything about Hindu and Muslim. There's no Hindu-Muslim conflict here. This is about shared history.’” He also quoted another scene that captures the film’s message of peace. Rawal added, “When someone says, ‘What should we do with this?’ another replies, ‘Break it.’ Then a character says, ‘No, brother, we're not the ones who destroy. Not even a scratch should come to it. Every problem cannot be solved by breaking or destroying things. Sometimes, acceptance itself is a big thing.’”
Also read: The Taj Story Drops Powerful New Poster Featuring Paresh Rawal Questioning The History: 'Kya Ye Mughal Architecture Hai?'
Recommended For You
Reacting to the PIL against The Taj Story, Paresh Rawal said, “That PIL wasn't filed to stop the film. They just wanted the judiciary to watch it once. But the film already has a CBFC certificate. Even the judiciary understands all this; they're not foolish. We never intended to create any Hindu-Muslim controversy. Would anyone invest so much money just to create communal trouble? You can cause a riot for far less!”
The Taj Story features Paresh Rawal and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on October 31.