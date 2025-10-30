Just a few days ahead of the release of The Taj Story, lead actor Paresh Rawal reacted to the controversy around the movie. His response came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by a BJP leader from Ayodhya, who sought a ban on the film. The petitioner claimed it is based on the subject of a petition he had filed in the High Court in 2022. Another PIL was filed by Shakeel Abbas, who requested a review of the film’s certification and demanded that a disclaimer be added, stating that the movie “deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account.” On Wednesday, Delhi High Court refused to grant an urgent hearing on this plea.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Paresh Rawal claimed that the film’s director, Tushar Amrish Goel, has done strong research and there is nothing ‘hanky-panky’ in it. He also dismissed the speculations around PIL, suggesting that it wasn’t filed to stop the release of the film. He mentioned that there was no intention to create a Hindu-Muslim controversy. In an interview with NDTV, Paresh said, “Tushar (the director) came with amazing research. There is nothing hanky-panky in it. His sources were clearly mentioned, and I even checked with friends who confirmed the facts. From the very beginning, we made sure there would be no Hindu-Muslim jingoism in this film.”