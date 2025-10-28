The Taj Story New Promo: The Taj Story, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, starring Paresh Rawal, has been creating waves for questioning the history of the Taj Mahal as depicted in books and uncovering historical mystery with a powerful storyline and cast. The story is anchored by Vikas Radhesham as creative producer. Following the trailer unveil, the makers have dropped yet another promo, featuring facts and references to the version of history written in the books.

The Taj Story New Promo Unveiled In the promo, Paresh Rawal, as Vishnu Dascan, a guide, can be seen questioning the history in the courtroom. He speaks about selective remembrance of India’s past and history, asking why only a few chapters, kings, and dynasties are celebrated while countless others are brushed aside as mere stories in history books. He confronted centuries of forgotten pride and overlooked glory.

The film is headlined by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. The Taj Story promises to be a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: "Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?" The film explores the contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts, ensuring it will be as thought-provoking as it is dramatic.

The music of the film is composed by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dev Nath, adding a touch to the intensity of the storyline. The Taj Story is set to hit cinemas on 31st October. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer, which has generated excitement among fans. The trailer introduced Paresh Rawal's character and his personal quest to uncover the truth behind the Taj Mahal, which leads him into a legal battle. It also featured fiery courtroom exchanges between Paresh Rawal and Zakir Hussain. The highlight was Paresh Rawal demanding a DNA test on the Taj Mahal to reveal whether it is a temple or a mausoleum.