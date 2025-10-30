Arshad Warsi expressed his regret for appearing in the action-horror film Jaani Dushman. He said that he did the movie because he needed the money to build his house. The actor quickly clarified that it was also very hard to turn down a man like Rajkumar Kohli (director) because he was truly one of the nicest individuals he had ever worked with. Jaani Dushman, the 2002 movie, which earned over Rs 18 crore at the box office, attained cult status over the years.

Arshad Warsi was questioned directly if he had any regrets regarding any of his ventures during an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel. He admitted that he doesn't feel very proud of Jaani Dushman. He said, "My movies are terrible; they usually offend everybody. I don’t want to say all these things, but I have done some films which I am not proud of. One very famous film that is in that list is a film called Jaani Dushman. Armaan Kohli’s father, Rajkumar Kohli, is one of the nicest people in the industry. When he called you for a film, most actors would say yes. Purely because of the kind of person he was."

Arshad Warsi added, "I was still new in the industry, so I wasn’t aware of his reputation. I just needed the money. Maria and I were building a house, but after buying it we had no money left to actually build something. We were collecting money from wherever we could. I mean, the terrace of my home could be constructed because of Jaani Dushman."

Arshad Warsi concluded, "I realised that he (Rajkumar) was a very nice man. He was very different from any of the other people in the industry. He never gave you any trouble regarding money, never. If he calls you and tells you a schedule, he will never waver from it. Your fees would reach you before you had to even ask for it. That is why almost everybody has done a film with him."

What Is Jaani Dushman About? Jaani Dushman, directed by Rajkumar Kohli, is about a girl who commits herself after experiencing sexual assault. She gets retribution on the guys who raped her from a shape-shifting serpent who was her lover in a past life. Manisha Koirala, Sunny Deol, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajat Bedi, Armaan Kohli, and others were among the film's stars. On social media, the film has recently become a meme due to its illogical scenes.