- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Thalavara OTT Release: Arjun Ashokan and Revathy Sarma starrer Malayalam coming-of-age drama movie hit the silver screens on August 22. The film received positive reviews from critics at the time of release, followed by moderate collection at the box office. After completing 8-week ticket windows, the film has made its digital debut on a popular OTT platform to reach a wider audience. Audience who haven’t watched the film yet can stream this movie exclusively. Excited to know where to watch? Here are the details.
Thalavara made its digital debut on Prime Video today. The film has been presented by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.
🔔 Malayalam movie #Thalavara (2025) now streaming on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/5kqk5C02bw— Ott Updates (@Ott_updates) October 29, 2025
What Is Thalavara All About?
The official premise of the film suggests that a man named Jyothish suffers from vitiligo and is mocked by people around him for his skin condition. He hides himself from the world until a daring dream to act pulls him into the light. When a rejection and cruelty test him, Jyothish discovered that real victory isn't fame or approval from someone. It is rather the courage to stand tall, unbroken and redefine what makes him extraordinary. Thalavara features Arjun Ashokan, Ashokan, Sarath Sabha, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashanth Murali, Sohan Seenulal and Shaju Sreedhar in pivotal roles. Thalavara has been directed by Akhil Anilkumar and produced by Shebin Backer, Mahesh Narayan. The Malayalam movie has been written by Appu Aslam. The music of the film has been composed by Electronic Kili.
Also read: 5 Horror Movies To Watch On OTT: Scary And Spooky Films To Binge Watch This Halloween
The film has received positive responses from the industry people. Actress Mamta Mohandas, was one of those who lauded Thalavara. She wrote on Instagram, “I want to shine light on a hero who chose a script representing real-life superheroes who fight real battles every day. While we celebrate the rise and long-awaited coming and successes of 'superheroine' films this season, I take this opportunity to also redirect your attention towards and throw a bright light on a hero who chose to select a script and played the role of a person who represents the life of several superheroes & heroines that live amongst us fighting REAL battles every day.”
Recommended For You
Also read: Idli Kadai On OTT: What To Expect, Cast, Streaming Platform, Release Date And More About Dhanush, Nithya Menon’s Tamil Movie
Thalavara Box Office Collection
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 1.85 crore in India after 43 to 45 days of release. The worldwide collection of Thalavara stands at Rs 2.04 crore.