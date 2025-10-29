Thalavara OTT Release : Arjun Ashokan and Revathy Sarma starrer Malayalam coming-of-age drama movie hit the silver screens on August 22. The film received positive reviews from critics at the time of release, followed by moderate collection at the box office. After completing 8-week ticket windows, the film has made its digital debut on a popular OTT platform to reach a wider audience. Audience who haven’t watched the film yet can stream this movie exclusively. Excited to know where to watch? Here are the details.

Thalavara made its digital debut on Prime Video today. The film has been presented by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.

🔔 Malayalam movie #Thalavara (2025) now streaming on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/5kqk5C02bw — Ott Updates (@Ott_updates) October 29, 2025

What Is Thalavara All About?

The official premise of the film suggests that a man named Jyothish suffers from vitiligo and is mocked by people around him for his skin condition. He hides himself from the world until a daring dream to act pulls him into the light. When a rejection and cruelty test him, Jyothish discovered that real victory isn't fame or approval from someone. It is rather the courage to stand tall, unbroken and redefine what makes him extraordinary. Thalavara features Arjun Ashokan, Ashokan, Sarath Sabha, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Prashanth Murali, Sohan Seenulal and Shaju Sreedhar in pivotal roles. Thalavara has been directed by Akhil Anilkumar and produced by Shebin Backer, Mahesh Narayan. The Malayalam movie has been written by Appu Aslam. The music of the film has been composed by Electronic Kili.

