Idli Kadai On OTT: Dhanush and Nithya Menon starrer Tamil movie initially released in theatres on October 1. The film opened with positive reviews and moderate collection. Despite overwhelming reactions from the audience and the critics, the movie could not remain for long at the box office due to its low collection rate. After its box office failure, Idli Kadai is set to release on OTT. Unlike other movies, which have 40 to 80 days of ticket window, the Tamil movie is set to stream on the OTT in just 28 days of theatrical debut.
When And Where To Watch Idli Kadai Online?
Dhanush and Nithya Menon starrer Tamil drama movie, Idli Kadai, is set to stream on Netflix on October 29. The film is set to stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The OTT platform shared the news on its social media handles, “Idli shop that is started with love can be done with love only. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”
What To Expect From Idli Kadai?
The movie is about an ordinary man born in a village, who shifts to Dubai to chase his dreams and for work. But after an unforeseen catastrophe, he is forced to come back to the village. He realises his value and stands for whatever his father wished for against all odds. Idli Kadai stars Dhanush as Murugan, Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan, P. Samuthirakani as Marisamy, Nithya Menen as Kayal, Shalini Pandey as Meera, Rajkiran as Sivanesan, R. Parthiban as Inspector R. Arivu, Vadivukkarasi as Murugan's grandmother, Ilavarasu as Ramarajan and Geetha Kailasam as Kasturi. The Tamil movie has been written and directed by Dhanush. The film has been backed by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush. Idli Kadai has been made on a budget of Rs 100 to 105 crore.
What Is The Box Office Collection Of Idli Kadai?
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 50.33 crore in India after 24 days of release, while the worldwide collection stands at Rs 71.68 crore.