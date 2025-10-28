Also read: Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Tamil Movie Makes Blockbuster Entry With Outstanding Numbers

What To Expect From Idli Kadai?

The movie is about an ordinary man born in a village, who shifts to Dubai to chase his dreams and for work. But after an unforeseen catastrophe, he is forced to come back to the village. He realises his value and stands for whatever his father wished for against all odds. Idli Kadai stars Dhanush as Murugan, Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan, P. Samuthirakani as Marisamy, Nithya Menen as Kayal, Shalini Pandey as Meera, Rajkiran as Sivanesan, R. Parthiban as Inspector R. Arivu, Vadivukkarasi as Murugan's grandmother, Ilavarasu as Ramarajan and Geetha Kailasam as Kasturi. The Tamil movie has been written and directed by Dhanush. The film has been backed by Aakash Baskaran and Dhanush. Idli Kadai has been made on a budget of Rs 100 to 105 crore.

