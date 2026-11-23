Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando met on a blind date and have now married. The ceremony took place in Palm Springs, just two days before Miley's 34th birthday. Many fans may not realise how big the age gap between them is: Miley is six years older than Maxx.

Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Age Gap

Miley was born on November 23, 1992, so she turns 34 today. Maxx was born on November 16, 1998, and recently turned 28. That makes the gap between them six years.

Miley has spoken about their age gap. In a 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said, "He looks at life really differently than I do."

He grew up with a laptop, while she shared one desktop computer with her siblings. She joked that he is raising their dog using advice from Reddit, and she sometimes wonders if they are doing the right thing.

Still, she said they are alike where it counts. "He's very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously."

Maxx is also part of her work. Miley said he helped produce several songs and co-wrote the title track of her album Something Beautiful.

Talking about working with her loved ones, the singer revealed, "I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."