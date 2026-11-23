Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando met on a blind date and have now married. The ceremony took place in Palm Springs, just two days before Miley's 34th birthday. Many fans may not realise how big the age gap between them is: Miley is six years older than Maxx.
Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Age Gap
Miley was born on November 23, 1992, so she turns 34 today. Maxx was born on November 16, 1998, and recently turned 28. That makes the gap between them six years.
Miley has spoken about their age gap. In a 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said, "He looks at life really differently than I do."
He grew up with a laptop, while she shared one desktop computer with her siblings. She joked that he is raising their dog using advice from Reddit, and she sometimes wonders if they are doing the right thing.
Still, she said they are alike where it counts. "He's very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously."
Maxx is also part of her work. Miley said he helped produce several songs and co-wrote the title track of her album Something Beautiful.
Talking about working with her loved ones, the singer revealed, "I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."
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Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando's Intimate Wedding
After the ceremony, Miley shared black and white photos on Instagram.
In one picture they pose with a golden retriever. In another photo, they were seen kissing among white roses. The caption reads "M+M" with a white heart and the date, November 21.
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The love story goes back to summer 2021, when Miley went on a blind date that changed things for her. Five years later, she said "I do" to a man she met away from Hollywood glamour.
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The 34 year old singer and songwriter was earlier to married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. They separated in 2019 and got divorced early in 2020.
FAQ
1. When and where did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get married?
They married in Palm Springs, California, after five years together. Miley shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram, with a caption that carried the date November 21.
2. What is the age gap between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando?
Miley was born on November 23, 1992, and Maxx on November 16, 1998. She is six years older than him.
3. Who was Miley Cyrus married to before Maxx Morando?
Miley was earlier married to actor Liam Hemsworth. They got married in December 2018, separated in August 2019, and their divorce was finalised in early 2020.