Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Netflix India Release: As of November 26, 2026, Netflix has not officially confirmed whether its upcoming Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will stream in India. While Part 1 of the Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer is scheduled for a global streaming on December 4, 2026, leading Indian film bodies have threatened a nationwide boycott of the streaming platform if the show is not removed.

Although promotional trailers were shared primarily through Netflix’s MENA and UK accounts and a placeholder listing appeared on Netflix India’s website, the streaming giant has stayed silent on Indian availability. Because the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s May 2025 advisory directed OTT platforms to discontinue Pakistan-origin content, it remains uncertain whether Indian subscribers will be able to access the series on December 4, 2026. ALSO READ: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's Pakistani Netflix Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Faces Ban Demand In India; What Happened? Why Cine Bodies Are Threatening To Boycott Netflix? Both the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have strongly opposed the series. AICWA has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a complete ban and warned of protests outside Netflix’s office alongside a call for Indians to cancel their subscriptions unless the show is withdrawn before December 4, 2026. FWICE has also warned of industry-wide non-cooperation from film workers.

In its statement, AICWA specifically objected to actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s past remarks praising Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a UN-designated terrorist. AICWA stated, "The series features Hamza Ali Abbasi, who has publicly praised Hafiz Saeed. He called the 26/11 mastermind 'one of the nicest, most polite people I have met.' Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the head of its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa. He is a UN-designated terrorist. His men killed 166 innocent people in Mumbai on 26/11."

Adding to it, AICWA wrote, "No terror on our screens. No money to terror! Nation comes first." ALSO READ: Netflix's First Pakistani Series Triggers Ban Calls In India; Pak Minister Says 'Let People Watch' Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting Stepped In To Ban The Pakistani Series Additionally, the Indian government has also stepped into the controversy, directing the streaming platform to ensure that Pakistan-origin content is not streamed in India. Issued today, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Centre instructed Netflix to strictly block Pakistan-produced content from streaming on its Indian catalogue, aligning with the government’s May 2025 advisory asking OTT platforms to discontinue Pakistani programming.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Pakistan's first Netflix original series based on Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq. The Pakistani drama also stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Saman Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Ahad Raza Mir and many others.

FAQs 1. Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo stream on Netflix in India? Netflix has not officially confirmed Indian availability. 2. Why are AICWA and FWICE demanding a boycott of Netflix? AICWA and FWICE are opposing the Pakistani series in line with existing restrictions on Pakistani content in India and have cited actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s past public remarks praising UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

3. Who stars in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo? Directed by Momina Duraid, the series stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.