Avengers: Doomsday is already dominating the box office, with 10 lakh tickets sold in advance booking. Robert Downey Jr’s Marvel movie is leading over Dune: Part Three in India’s advance booking race, with a collection of Rs 62 crore in advance bookings

Avengers Doomsday is scheduled to release on December 17, 2026, in India and Dune Part Three will arrive on December 18. With fans eagerly waiting for both the Hollywood releases, let us see how the two films are performing at the Indian ticket counters.

As per Sacnilk estimates, Avengers Doomsday has gathered Rs 62.45 crore in gross advance bookings across India as of November 26, 2026. The Marvel movie has sold 9.88 lakh tickets across 8,202 shows at 298 cinemas in 84 cities.

If the blocked seats are excluded, the gross collection of Avengers Doomsday is Rs 54.34 crore.

The release day, i.e. December 17, accounts for the largest share of the bookings. It has generated Rs 26.62 crore in gross advance sales, from approximately 3.98 lakh tickets.

The National Capital Region leads in Avengers Doomsday bookings with Rs 10.50 crore gross. Mumbai follows with Rs 10.01 crore.

Bengaluru has contributed Rs 8.89 crore, while Kolkata and Hyderabad have also emerged as significant markets.

(Image Credit: District)

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Dune 3 Advance Booking In India: How Many Tickets Has It Sold?

Dune Part Three is also gaining momentum in advance bookings. According to Films Discourse’s tracker, the movie has sold 74,092 tickets across 1,235 shows in 19 cities.

The gross collection in advance bookings stands at Rs 4.92 crore.

Hyderabad topped its city-wise ticket sales with 14,026 tickets, followed by Chennai with 13,719 and Bengaluru with 9,210. Delhi-NCR recorded 8,985 tickets, while Mumbai accounted for 7,718.

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise chart with 21,046 tickets, reflecting the film's strong early response in southern markets.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

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Avengers: Doomsday currently has the stronger advance booking numbers in India, while Dune: Part Three has the IMAX advantage. Whether the latter can narrow the gap as more screenings and bookings open remains to be seen.

FAQs

1. How much has Avengers: Doomsday earned from advance booking in India?

It has collected Rs 62.45 crore in gross advance bookings, including blocked seats, as of November 26, according to Sacnilk.

2. How many tickets has Dune: Part Three sold in India?

Films Discourse reported 74,092 tickets sold across 19 tracked cities as of November 25.

3. When is Avengers: Doomsday releasing in India?

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day ahead of its scheduled US release.

4. When is Dune: Part Three releasing in India?

Dune: Part Three will release in Indian theatres on December 18, 2026. Paid preview screenings will begin on December 16.