Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to as Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. The latest preview brings back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, introduces his son and offers a glimpse of the Fantastic Four joining forces with the Avengers. Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom also appears as the biggest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the biggest surprises in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is Steve Rogers' return. The preview opens with Steve living a quiet life with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026. Here's everything the final trailer reveals about the upcoming Marvel film.

The couple appear to have a son who does not know about his father's superhero past. Steve seems to be struggling with the decision to hide his identity from his child.

In one emotional moment, he says, "We made a choice that we knew was right. Why does it feel so wrong to lie to him?"

However, his peaceful life does not last long. The Fantastic Four arrive at his home and ask him to return to the fight against Doctor Doom.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Vs Endgame: Can Robert Downey Jr's Return Beat The Advance Booking Record?

Fantastic Four Rescue Steve Rogers From Doctor Doom's Threat

The trailer shows the Fantastic Four travelling to Steve and Peggy's home to bring Captain America back into action.

Their arrival suggests that the threat posed by Doctor Doom is much bigger than a normal battle. Steve is expected to play an important role in bringing different groups of superheroes together.

The trailer also gives fans a brief emotional moment between Steve and Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, as the two reunite.

ALSO READ: 5 Hollywood’s Most Expensive Movies Of 2026; Avengers Doomsday Tops The List!

Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom Threatens The Multiverse

Robert Downey Jr returns to Marvel, but this time he is not playing Tony Stark. He takes on the role of Doctor Doom, a dangerous villain from another universe.

The central crisis revolves around Incursions, events in which two universes collide and threaten each other's existence. The heroes from Earth-616 and Earth-828 must find a way to deal with this multiversal danger.

Doom's personal loss also appears to influence his actions, although the full details of his plan remain unclear.

X-Men Join The Avengers For A Major Battle

Another major highlight is the return of characters from the X-Men films. James Marsden's Cyclops gets a memorable moment when he declares, "To me, my X-Men!"

The trailer suggests that the different superhero groups will initially struggle to work together before joining forces against a common enemy.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast And Release Date

The film features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and several returning X-Men characters.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

With Steve Rogers' return, Doctor Doom's arrival and the X-Men joining the battle, the final trailer sets up one of Marvel's biggest superhero crossovers yet.

FAQs

1. When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

2. Is Chris Evans returning as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes, Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America.

3. Who plays Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday?

Robert Downey Jr plays Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel film.