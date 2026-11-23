A viral video of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has sparked rumours that she was secretly using a mobile phone inside the house. However, fans have now clarified what she was actually holding. The object was reportedly a family photograph, not a mobile phone. The confusion began after a cropped clip showed Uditi looking at the picture while lying under a yellow blanket.

Bigg Boss 20: Why Did Uditi Singh’s Viral Video Spark Phone Rumours? Uditi Singh has been gaining attention for her journey on Bigg Boss 20. Her fashion choices, personality and calm approach during arguments have helped her build a fan following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Recently, a video featuring the contestant started circulating on social media. The clip reportedly showed a moment inside the house after the contestants had woken up. An Instagram user shared the footage and claimed that Uditi was secretly scrolling through a mobile phone. The claim quickly caught viewers' attention, with some questioning whether contestants were getting access to mobile phones despite the show's format of keeping them away from the outside world.

ALSO READ: Did Avinash Mishra Cheat On Eisha Singh Days After Making Their Relationship Public? Bigg Boss 20 Phone Rumours: What Was Uditi Singh Holding? Fans were quick to point out that the object in Uditi's hands was actually a family photograph. According to viewers who discussed the clip, she was looking at an unframed picture of her family while lying under a yellow blanket.

The video appears to have been shared in a cropped format, which led to confusion about the object. However, the comments section of the viral post soon filled with viewers correcting the claim. ALSO READ: What Is The Age Gap Between Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Scout Op And His Girlfriend Kaashvi? Reacting to Viral Bhayani's Instagram post, one user wrote, "usse photo frame kehte hai," while another commented, "Abhey Photo frame hai woh" These reactions suggest that viewers familiar with the original moment recognised the object as a photograph rather than a phone. Have Bigg Boss 20 Makers Responded To The Viral Video? As of now, there has been no official statement from the Bigg Boss 20 makers confirming any mobile phone rule violation by Uditi Singh. Bigg Boss 20 premieres daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10 pm on Colors Tv. FAQs 1. Was Uditi Singh caught using a mobile phone in Bigg Boss 20? No. The viral clip reportedly shows her looking at a family photograph, not using a mobile phone. 2. What was Uditi Singh holding in the viral video? Fans identified the object as an unframed family photograph. 3. Why did Uditi Singh's video go viral? An Instagram user claimed that she was secretly scrolling through a phone, leading to speculation among viewers.

