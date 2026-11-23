Rajat Dalal has stepped into the row around actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, speaking out on Instagram Stories about their alleged breakup. The reality TV star questioned Avinash's recent behaviour, hinted at the cheating claims, and asked him to stay away from Eisha.

Rajat shares a close bond with Eisha and sees her as a younger sister. In his video message, he questioned the story being built around the alleged fallout and made it clear he was unhappy with how things have played out.

'Naada Dheela Ho Jaye Toh Kahin Bhi So Jao...': Rajat Dalal A big part of his reaction was about a recent club appearance by Avinash. He was reportedly seen playing the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu, which drew attention at a time when speculation about his relationship with Eisha was already at its peak.

Speaking directly to Avinash, Rajat took a dig at the way the relationship presented. "Pyaar mohabbat national tv par karo aur fir tumhara naada dheela hojaye toh kahin bhi sojao aur story daaldo ki cheezein private hoti hai. Yeh badiya hai..."

ALSO READ - Did Avinash Mishra Cheat On Eisha Singh Days After Making Their Relationship Public? Rajat then said he has already tried to settle the matter calmly more than once, and told Avinash to keep away from Eisha. "Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se door raho. Humein farq nahi padhta tumhne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse door raho."

He also questioned what Avinash meant to say by choosing that song at the club, and asked whether he was trying to paint himself as the one who has been wronged. "Ab woh club mein gaa raha hai ki tum bewafa nikle ho. Kya propaganda chalana chate ho? Ki tum bahut shareef ho aur tumhare saath galat hua?" 🚨 Rajat Dalal shares a video taking a sharp dig at Avinash, warning him not to provoke him further and saying that he will completely expose him. 👀 #RajatDalal #EishaSingh #AvinashMishra https://t.co/CRsBkBXYKw — Digital News Hub (@digital_media12) November 22, 2026 Rajat went on to criticise what he sees as Avinash's attempts to look innocent. He urged him to drop what he called stunts and get on with his own life, saying: "Main request karta hoon, yeh stunts band karo. Apni zindagi achhe se jiyo. Tumne jo karna tha, kar liya. Humse door raho." Besides speaking to Avinash, Rajat also appealed to media and fan pages to be careful while covering the matter. He said people should not be wrongly linked to actions or statements that came from someone else, and asked pages to check the facts before posting.

What Happened Between Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra? The separation rumours grew after reports said the Eisha and Avinash had unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures featuring one another. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother also began circulating online, making claims of infidelity against Avinash. The audio and the allegations have not been independently verified. ALSO READ - Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Say I Love You In Viral Video; Here's A Look At Their Relationship Timeline Singh has also spoken about feeling betrayed by someone she once trusted, adding that she chose to stay silent to protect her peace. Her statement came shortly after Mishra indirectly responded to the breakup rumours. Avinash had earlier shared a note on social media amid reports of trouble between them. Without confirming or denying the breakup, he asked media pages and social media users not to turn their personal lives into public entertainment. (Image: X/@avisha__diaries) Eisha and Avinash's bond first became a talking point during their time on Bigg Boss 18, and their closeness kept getting attention after the show ended. A video of the two expressing their love for each other also went viral after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

FAQ 1. How did Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra meet? Eisha and Avinash met inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, where their friendship grew into love. They made their relationship public after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. 2. Why did Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra allegedly break up? The reported reason is alleged cheating by Avinash. An unverified voice note attributed to Eisha's mother made the claim, and Eisha spoke about feeling betrayed. Neither has officially confirmed the breakup or the reason. 3. What is the bond between Rajat Dalal and Eisha Singh? Rajat and Eisha share a close, sibling-like bond. Rajat considers Eisha his younger sister, which is why he publicly backed her and warned Avinash to stay away.