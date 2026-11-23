Arjun Bijlani has responded to criticism over a remark about his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2. Viewers accused him of body-shaming her on national television. Arjun says he spoke about her food habits and health, not her looks.

He replied after a user on X accused him of body-shaming Neha. He asked people not to read too much into the exchange. "We spoke about food habits I wasn’t body shaming her. Ul look at everything from a negative lense . Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else . I don’t care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife."

He added that he will keep telling Neha what he thinks is good for her, and she is free to do the same for him. "So I will continue telling her what’s good for her and she can do the same to me . That’s why we are together for 23 years . Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on . Baaki Aapki ki marzi."

His clarification came after a joke he made on the show: "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai." ALSO READ - Arjun Bijlani Lashes Out At Dating Rumours With Naagin Co-Star Mouni Roy Neha looked uncomfortable after the remark. Fellow contestant Divyanka Tripathi stepped in and said that if Neha eats, they all eat. Divyanka was later seen sharing a pizza with her. bro neha was clearly feeling bad about this food joke going on and on. and i’m sorry but men like manoj tiwari saying all husbands want fit wives when they themselves look like THAT. so freaking proud of divyanka for pulling this move and standing up for her! https://t.co/Y3h3nFgADE — 𝑟𝑒𝑏 𝜗𝜚 (@divyankaschild) November 22, 2026 The clip then spread on social media, and many viewers questioned Arjun's choice of words. Some called the remark insensitive. They felt it was wrong to say this about his wife in front of other contestants and the audience.

ALSO READ - Arjun Bijlani Takes Home Rs 28 Lakh After Winning Rise And Fall About Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 The show is officially titled Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. It is the second season of Colors TV's celebrity couple reality series. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui host the show. It premiered on October 10, 2026, and airs on weekends at 9.30 PM. It also streams on JioHotstar. FAQ 1. Why was Arjun Bijlani criticised? He joked on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 about how much his wife Neha eats. Viewers called it body-shaming and insensitive. 2. How did Arjun respond to the criticism? He denied body-shaming her and said he was talking about her food habits and health. He called it love and said he will keep telling her what is good for her. 3. When and where to watch Pati Patni Aur Panga 2? The show is available to watch on JioHotstar on weekends at 9:30 PM.