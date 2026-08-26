Chumbak is all set for its release. The Hindi-comedy drama series is scheduled to stream online from August 28, 2026. It stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Vyas, Helly Shah, Mansi Parekh, and others in lead roles.

Chumbak OTT Release

Chumbak will start streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2026.

Chumbak Cast

Neena Gupta

Helly Shah

Manasi Parekh

Sandeepa Dhar

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Amyra Dastur

Chumbak Trailer

The trailer of Chumbak was released today. The trailer introduces two contrasting couples: the dreamy, star-crossed Mickey and Twinkle Oberoi (Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah), alongside Aditya and Priyanka Khanna (Sumeet Vyas and Manasi Parekh), who mask hidden chaos beneath a calm exterior.