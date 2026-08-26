Chumbak is all set for its release. The Hindi-comedy drama series is scheduled to stream online from August 28, 2026. It stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Vyas, Helly Shah, Mansi Parekh, and others in lead roles.
Chumbak OTT Release
Chumbak will start streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2026.
Chumbak Cast
Neena Gupta
Helly Shah
Manasi Parekh
Sandeepa Dhar
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Amyra Dastur
Chumbak Trailer
The trailer of Chumbak was released today. The trailer introduces two contrasting couples: the dreamy, star-crossed Mickey and Twinkle Oberoi (Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah), alongside Aditya and Priyanka Khanna (Sumeet Vyas and Manasi Parekh), who mask hidden chaos beneath a calm exterior.
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What is the plot of Chumbak?
Created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, the Netflix comedy series Chumbak follows five quirky families living in a Mumbai row-house community.
Their intertwined lives turn personal boundaries into shared neighborhood chaos, where every celebration, argument and small household emergency becomes everyone's business.
FAQs
Where was Chumbak filmed?
Shot on location in Mumbai and inside dedicated studio sets built to look like traditional row-houses.
What is the age rating for Chumbak?
It is rated U/A 13+ for mild language and family-oriented situational comedy.