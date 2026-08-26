The Traitors India Season 2 Latest Episode Release: The Traitors India Season 2 is getting more intense with every episode as the contestants try to figure out who is secretly working against them. Episodes 7, 8 and 9 are scheduled to arrive together on August 27, 2026 in India. Prime Video’s listing shows the episodes becoming available at 12 am IST.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show features celebrities competing in a game of trust, strategy and betrayal. Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 13, 2026, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. The three episodes will continue the ongoing game as the Innocents try to use the clues they have gathered to identify the hidden Traitors.

Fans can watch all three episodes on Prime Video. The episodes are expected to be available for streaming from midnight, making it possible for viewers to binge the new instalments together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) The Traitors Season 2 Episode 6 Recap Episode 6 ended with the game reaching an important stage. According to the official episode description, the Innocents found themselves with clues that could potentially expose the Traitors. However, having clues is not enough, as the contestants still have to work out which information can actually be trusted. The previous episodes have already seen several shocking developments. Parul Gulati, who was an Innocent, was eliminated in Episode 5 despite having played an important role in identifying Harman Singha, who was later revealed to be a Traitor. Parul later called her eviction “unfair” and said that nobody was ready to believe she was innocent.

ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 New Twist: Rida Tharana Becomes New Traitor After Unmasking Kullu; Guess Who Is Murdered? What To Expect From Episodes 7, 8 And 9? The new episodes are likely to focus heavily on suspicion and strategy. With the Innocents now holding important clues, the Traitors will have to be more careful about their moves. The biggest question will be whether the clues help the Innocents identify a Traitor or create even more confusion inside the palace. The Circle of Shaq, alliances and voting decisions could also play a major role as contestants try to protect themselves.

As the game moves forward, viewers can expect more arguments, changing alliances and unexpected betrayals. With several contestants already under suspicion, Episodes 7 to 9 could prove crucial in deciding which side gains control of the game. Has Been Eliminated From The Traitors India Season 2 So Far? The Traitors India Season 2 started with 21 contestants, and the game has already seen several shocking exits. So far, the contestants eliminated or removed from the game include Karan Singh Magic, Munawar Faruqui, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati, Abhishek Malhan and Aaditya Kulshreshtha aka Kullu.

Karan Singh Magic was the first contestant to be murdered by the Traitors, while Munawar Faruqui was banished during the Circle of Shaq. Soundous Moufakir was later murdered, followed by the shocking exposure and elimination of Traitor Harman Singha. Ranveer Brar was eliminated through the Game of Death twist, while Parul Gulati was voted out during the Circle of Shaq despite being an Innocent. Abhishek Malhan was subsequently murdered, and Kullu was banished after being identified as a Traitor.

Dalip Tahil’s case is different. He was eliminated at the beginning of the season after the opening cage challenge but returned to the competition as a wildcard in Episode 4. Therefore, he is still part of the game and should not be counted among the final eliminated contestants.

Who Are Still In The Traitors India Season 2? After Episode 6, the contestants still competing are Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Krystle D’Souza, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka Singh, Prish, Sahil Salathia, Tanya Puri and Dalip Tahil.

Among them, Krystle D’Souza is a Traitor, while Shahneel Gill was recruited into the Traitors’ group earlier in the game. This means the Innocents have an even bigger challenge ahead as they try to identify the remaining Traitors before they themselves are eliminated.

Where To Watch The Traitors India Season 2? The Traitors India Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes are released weekly, with Episodes 7, 8 and 9 arriving on August 27 at 12 am IST. (About Amazon)

With the Innocents getting closer to the truth and the Traitors fighting to stay hidden, the upcoming episodes promise another round of lies, mind games and betrayal. FAQS Who has been eliminated from The Traitors India Season 2 so far? Contestants eliminated include Karan Singh Magic, Munawar Faruqui, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati, Abhishek Malhan, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), and Shweta Tiwari. Did Dalip Tahil permanently leave the game? No. Although Dalip Tahil was initially eliminated during the opening cage challenge, he returned later as a wildcard contestant. Who are the remaining players holding power as Traitors? Krystle D’Souza and Shahneel Gill are among the key figures operating as Traitors within the group.