The Traitors Season 2 New Twist: In a major game-changing twist on Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors 2, digital content creator Rida Tharana is recruited as a traitor, aligning herself with fellow game-changers Krystle D'Souza and Shahneel Gill. Social media is abuzz with rumours of Rida joining the traitors gang, just a day after unmasking Kullu and evicting him from the game.
Rida joining the Traitors will completely shake up the game. Working secretly with Krystle and Shahneel, the trio will now be planning to quietly eliminate Innocents while acting honest during group meetings.
According to a social media page, which goes by the name Reality Shows Advance, the upcoming episodes of The Traitors 2 will see Shweta Tiwari getting murdered by the Traitors, while Rida Tharana gets recruited into the villainous alliance. There is also a strong buzz that Shahneel Gill will get exposed during the Circle of Shaq.
ALSO READ: Was Parul Gulati Cheating On Traitors Season 2? Krystal D'Souza And Shahneel Gill Make Shocking Claim
The second week brought high drama as Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan, Parul Gulati and Aditya Kullshreshth (Kullu) were eliminated. The latest Circle of Shaq delivered a major victory when Rida Tharana correctly unmasked Kullu as a Traitor, leading to a tearful celebration among the contestants as his true identity was revealed.
ALSO READ: Who Is Krystle D’Souza? Does Dhurandhar Actress Win Traitors S2?
After guessing the traitor right, Rida said, "I did not cry because I was happy that I caught a traitor. I cried because that table was so hard. Everybody was yelling, shouting and screaming and getting everyone's attention was not easy because I decided that I do not want to start the table; I wanted to end the table. So I was just hoping that people listen to me. So it was just so emotional. On top of it, there's so many things that were cut out."
"Like there is one reference where I looked at Kullu and I was like, you are like my ex. Because every time I tried speaking to Kullu, which again, a lot of things are not being put out, he would just not engage in a long conversation," she further added.
When will The Traitors 2 Episode 7-9 Release Online?
The Traitors India Season 2 Episodes 7 to 9 will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
FAQs
Where is The Traitors Season 2 filmed?
The reality show is filmed in and around Suryagarh Palace.
When are new episodes of The Traitors 2 out?
New episodes release weekly on Thursdays.