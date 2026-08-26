The Traitors Season 2 New Twist: In a major game-changing twist on Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors 2, digital content creator Rida Tharana is recruited as a traitor, aligning herself with fellow game-changers Krystle D'Souza and Shahneel Gill. Social media is abuzz with rumours of Rida joining the traitors gang, just a day after unmasking Kullu and evicting him from the game.

Rida joining the Traitors will completely shake up the game. Working secretly with Krystle and Shahneel, the trio will now be planning to quietly eliminate Innocents while acting honest during group meetings.

According to a social media page, which goes by the name Reality Shows Advance, the upcoming episodes of The Traitors 2 will see Shweta Tiwari getting murdered by the Traitors, while Rida Tharana gets recruited into the villainous alliance. There is also a strong buzz that Shahneel Gill will get exposed during the Circle of Shaq.