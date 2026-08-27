Traitors Season 2 Episodes 7 to 9 Highlights: Traitors Season 2 returned with three episodes packed with twists and betrayals. Shahneel Gill was exposed as a Traitor, while Shweta Tiwari was murdered. Innocents Rhea Chakraborty, Ikka, Ansh and Prish were also eliminated, leaving only a few contestants ahead of the finale.

Here's everything that happened in Traitors 2 episodes 7, 8 and 9: Shweta Tiwari's journey on The Traitors India Season 2 came to an end after she was murdered by the traitors, Krystle D'Souza and Shahneel Gill. Krystle then recruited Rida Tharana as a traitor after Shahneel was caught in the previous circle of shaq.

Rhea Chakraborty's journey on The Traitors came to an end. In her emotional farewell, she said, "I had a great time with all of you. You guys became my family away from family. But I really love all of you, and I am sorry if I've pointed fingers at anyone at the Circle of Shaq. Krystle, Sahil, Miss Mallika, but it's just a game, and I hope that we can all be friends outside the game."

Confirming that she is not a traitor, Rhea added, "This felt like deja vu. Roses are red, Violets are blue, I am in Chapter Two. How dare you? I am innocent. Always have been. Always will be. Thank you." ALSO READ - The Traitors Season 2 New Twist: Rida Tharana Becomes New Traitor After Unmasking Kullu Following her exit, Ikka was cursed by the Traitors. Since the Innocents failed to save him, he too had to bid adieu to the show as it entered its final leg. Meanwhile, Prish was murdered after Rida feared that she could be exposed as a Traitor.

As Episode 9 came to an end, Ansh was also eliminated. The Innocents believed that he was secretly working as a Traitor, leading to his exit from the show. ALSO READ - Was Parul Gulati Cheating On Traitors Season 2? Krystal D'Souza And Shahneel Gill Make Shocking Claim The Traitors Season 2 New Episode The Traitors Season 2 is positioned between two groups - Traitors and Innocents. Before the traitors kill the innocents, the latter must team up to find and destroy them. While trying to hide their identity, the Traitors scheme in private against the innocents.

The new season, hosted by Karan Johar, debuted on Prime Video in India on August 13, 2026. New episodes drop every Thursday. The tenth episode will arrive on September 3, 2026, Thursday. FAQ 1. When and where to watch Traitors Season 2? New episodes drop every Thursday on Prime Video. Episodes 1 to 9 are streaming on the OTT giant. 2. Who all exited Traitors 2 in the latest episode? Shahneel Gill was ousted as a traitor, Shweta Tiwari was murdered, while Rhea, Ikka, Ansh and Prish exited as innocents.