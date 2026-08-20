The Traitors Season 2 , hosted by Karan Johar, premiered on August 13, and six episodes are already out. The journey of Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, on the Prime Video reality show has come to an end after the Traitors killed him. Here's how the internet reacted after his eviction from the show.

Abhishek Malhan was murdered days after he voted out Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of being a Traitor. Munawar was later revealed to be innocent, making his decision one of the most talked-about moments of the show.

The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 4 To 6

Many viewers praised Abhishek Malhan for his smart gameplay and sharp instincts during the tasks. In fact, before leaving, he rightly suspected Shahneel and Kullu of being Traitors.

A user wrote, "Fukrii is the most insecure guy I have ever seen!! Because of his insecurities 2 strongest player in the game, Munawar and Parul, got eliminated...And after all this, he also got eliminated."

Another user said, "Another reason this clown never won any show. Dilip Tahil is the most senior person in show, but look what language this batameez & gadha #Abhishekmalhan using for Dilip sir."

Baar baar show harne ke baad Abhishek malhan ke fan's ka reaction 😭💔#MunawarFaruqui #Traitors pic.twitter.com/GgU2IR3u4h — Veeru (@realveeru_) August 19, 2026

this overconfident clown #Abhishekmalhan said i am Jaikant shikre of this game 🤣. pel dia is fuddu ko players ne.



fir se fuddu bina trophy dekhe bahar ho gaya 😂#MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/ou9sw6joLP — 𝙰𝚑𝚖𝚊𝚍 (@Munawar_Trends) August 19, 2026

another reason this clown never won any show.

dilip tahil is the most senior person in show but look what language this batameez & gadha #Abhishekmalhan using for dilip sir.



he said: tu game samajh bhai.#Thetraitors #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/fWo9f0EUoP — 𝙰𝚑𝚖𝚊𝚍 (@Munawar_Trends) August 20, 2026

One of the many users also said, "Best moment of #AbhishekMalhan was when he got eliminated. He was arrogant and disrespectful to everyone, also voting for Parul and Munawar out of insecurity. He should’ve focused on finding traitors instead of craving the spotlight by annoying."