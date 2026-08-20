The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered on August 13, and six episodes are already out. The journey of Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, on the Prime Video reality show has come to an end after the Traitors killed him. Here's how the internet reacted after his eviction from the show.
Abhishek Malhan was murdered days after he voted out Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of being a Traitor. Munawar was later revealed to be innocent, making his decision one of the most talked-about moments of the show.
The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 4 To 6
Many viewers praised Abhishek Malhan for his smart gameplay and sharp instincts during the tasks. In fact, before leaving, he rightly suspected Shahneel and Kullu of being Traitors.
A user wrote, "Fukrii is the most insecure guy I have ever seen!! Because of his insecurities 2 strongest player in the game, Munawar and Parul, got eliminated...And after all this, he also got eliminated."
Another user said, "Another reason this clown never won any show. Dilip Tahil is the most senior person in show, but look what language this batameez & gadha #Abhishekmalhan using for Dilip sir."
Baar baar show harne ke baad Abhishek malhan ke fan's ka reaction 😭💔#MunawarFaruqui #Traitors pic.twitter.com/GgU2IR3u4h— Veeru (@realveeru_) August 19, 2026
this overconfident clown #Abhishekmalhan said i am Jaikant shikre of this game 🤣. pel dia is fuddu ko players ne.— 𝙰𝚑𝚖𝚊𝚍 (@Munawar_Trends) August 19, 2026
fir se fuddu bina trophy dekhe bahar ho gaya 😂#MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/ou9sw6joLP
another reason this clown never won any show.— 𝙰𝚑𝚖𝚊𝚍 (@Munawar_Trends) August 20, 2026
dilip tahil is the most senior person in show but look what language this batameez & gadha #Abhishekmalhan using for dilip sir.
he said: tu game samajh bhai.#Thetraitors #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/fWo9f0EUoP
Kitna royega thukra 🤡😂@tullu_pandaX #MunawarFaruqui || #MKJW pic.twitter.com/rjYsJRgtWN— 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐢 (@your_loki12) August 20, 2026
Till Now this is story of #AbhishekMalhan life 😭— Alam (@SHANE_ALAM08) August 19, 2026
Deserving winner>>>>>>🏆 #Munawarfaruqui #Thetraitor pic.twitter.com/Pob37Zvn2r
One of the many users also said, "Best moment of #AbhishekMalhan was when he got eliminated. He was arrogant and disrespectful to everyone, also voting for Parul and Munawar out of insecurity. He should’ve focused on finding traitors instead of craving the spotlight by annoying."
Best moment of #AbhishekMalhan was when he got eliminated. He was arrogant and disrespectful to everyone, Also voting for Parul and Munawar out of insecurity. He should’ve focused on finding traitors instead of craving the spotlight by annoying.#traitors2 #traitorsonprime pic.twitter.com/Ips6bp3Bmc— ashi (@ashitastic) August 19, 2026
ALSO READ - The Traitors Season 2 X Review: Netizens Hail Abhishek Malhan's Gameplay But Call Him 'Irritating'
However, others called his eviction karma for removing Munawar despite him being innocent.
A third user wrote, "So directly or indirectly, no matter what, Krystal took @munawar0018 revenge." A fourth user said, "The Karma is real."
So directly indirectly no matter what Krystal took @munawar0018 revenge 😭💅— 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) August 19, 2026
Dosti ka farz pura hua ✓#MunawarFaruqui #Traitors2 pic.twitter.com/30g1tNVrNI
Karma is real 🤣🤣🤣..#MunawarFaruqui#AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/yk4rVSbrZf— Heena (@Ainv8ec) August 19, 2026
ALSO READ - The Traitors 2: Munawar Faruqui Takes Dig At Abhishek Malhan After Eviction
About The Traitors Season 2
The 'Traitors' and 'Innocents' live together in the Prime Video reality show, The Traitors Season 2. The traitors have the power to kill the innocents, which essentially gives them the chance to remove competition. Innocents, on the other hand, have the opportunity to vote out anyone they believe to be traitors at the Circle of Shaq.
The Traitors Season 2 keeps getting interesting, especially with this varied list of contestants.
So far, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Tanya Puri, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Ansh Chopra and Prish are in the game.