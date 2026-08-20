  • Source:JND

The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered on August 13, and six episodes are already out. The journey of Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, on the Prime Video reality show has come to an end after the Traitors killed him. Here's how the internet reacted after his eviction from the show.

Abhishek Malhan was murdered days after he voted out Munawar Faruqui, accusing him of being a Traitor. Munawar was later revealed to be innocent, making his decision one of the most talked-about moments of the show.

The Traitors Season 2 Episodes 4 To 6

Many viewers praised Abhishek Malhan for his smart gameplay and sharp instincts during the tasks. In fact, before leaving, he rightly suspected Shahneel and Kullu of being Traitors.

A user wrote, "Fukrii is the most insecure guy I have ever seen!! Because of his insecurities 2 strongest player in the game, Munawar and Parul, got eliminated...And after all this, he also got eliminated."

Another user said, "Another reason this clown never won any show. Dilip Tahil is the most senior person in show, but look what language this batameez & gadha #Abhishekmalhan using for Dilip sir."

 

 

One of the many users also said, "Best moment of #AbhishekMalhan was when he got eliminated. He was arrogant and disrespectful to everyone, also voting for Parul and Munawar out of insecurity. He should’ve focused on finding traitors instead of craving the spotlight by annoying."

 


ALSO READ - The Traitors Season 2 X Review: Netizens Hail Abhishek Malhan's Gameplay But Call Him 'Irritating'

However, others called his eviction karma for removing Munawar despite him being innocent.

A third user wrote, "So directly or indirectly, no matter what, Krystal took @munawar0018 revenge." A fourth user said, "The Karma is real."

 

 

 

ALSO READ - The Traitors 2: Munawar Faruqui Takes Dig At Abhishek Malhan After Eviction

About The Traitors Season 2 

The 'Traitors' and 'Innocents' live together in the Prime Video reality show, The Traitors Season 2. The traitors have the power to kill the innocents, which essentially gives them the chance to remove competition. Innocents, on the other hand, have the opportunity to vote out anyone they believe to be traitors at the Circle of Shaq.

The Traitors Season 2 keeps getting interesting, especially with this varied list of contestants.

So far, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Tanya Puri, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Ansh Chopra and Prish are in the game.


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