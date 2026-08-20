If you are an Indian TV viewer, you must have heard of the actress Krystle D’Souza. She is currently seen as a part of Karan Johar’s reality show, The Traitors Season 2 on Prime Video. Recent social media buzz suggests that Krystle D’Souza wins Traitors season 2.

Is Krystle D’Souza The Winner Of Traitors Season 2? From being a part of television shows, stand-up comedies, digital shows, Bollywood movies and now a reality show, Krystle D’Souza has come a long way in her career. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Digital Hub News states “ Krystle D’Souza is the winner of The Traitors S2 as a Traitor! She will be the last Traitor standing. Congratulations to her!”

🚨 The Traitors Update 🚨



Krystle D’Souza is the winner of The Traitors S2 as a Traitor! 🔥🏆



She will be the last Traitor standing. 🗡️Congratulations to her! 👏❤️#TheTraitors #KrystleDSouza #TraitorsOnPrime #Traitors2 — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) August 13, 2026 In The Traitors Season 2, Krystle D’Souza is one of the 21 contestants who have been a part of the game. The episodes of the show that have aired so far indicate that Krystle D’Souza has been a Traitor in the game. However, it is important to note that the official Traitors 2 winner has not been announced yet.

ALSO READ: Traitors 2 Contestant Shweta Tiwari Reports Cockroach In Delivery Order; Tags FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe | Viral Video Who Is Traitors 2 Rumoured Winner Krystle D’Souza? Krystle D’Souza was born on March 1, 1990, in Mumbai. She studied at Auxilium Convent High School and later graduated from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. She started her career at a very young age.

Krystle D’Souza made her debut in 2007 with the television show Kahe Naa Kahe. Since then, she has been a part of television shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza) Krystle D’Souza had her breakthrough role with the television show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, where she played the role of Jeevika opposite Nia Sharma’s Maanvi. The show aired from 2011 to 2013 and made her a household name in India. Krystle D’Souza later was a part of Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, appeared in the supernatural show Brahmarakshas, and starred in the comedy show Belan Wali Bahu.

ALSO READ: The Traitors Season 2 Episode 4 India Release Date, Time, Recap, What To Expect? Krystle D’Souza made her digital debut with the web series Fittrat in 2019. She made her Hindi cinema debut with the film Chehre in 2021. She will be seen in the movie Visfot in 2024 and the song Shararat for Ranveer Singh’s movie Dhurandhar in 2025.

When And Where To Watch Traitors Season 2? You can watch Traitors season 2 on Prime Video with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday at 12 am.

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