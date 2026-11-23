Rumours claiming that Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is set to marry Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in 2027 have been circulating widely on social media. However, the claims are baseless, according to a source close to Sara. The source has reportedly revealed that Sara and Rajveer have never even met, putting an end to speculation about their alleged relationship and wedding plans.

Sara Tendulkar-Rajveer Deol Wedding Rumours: What Is The Truth? The wedding speculation gained attention after social media posts claimed that Sara and Rajveer were planning to tie the knot in 2027. Some posts also suggested that Rajveer had allegedly sent expensive gifts to Sara.

However, a report in The Times of India, citing a source close to Sara, dismissed these claims. The source reportedly confirmed that Sara is currently single and focused on her professional commitments. The source was quoted as saying, "There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing. Sara will never address these rumours since she wants to be dignified and maintain a graceful stance."

A separate report in news agency IANS also stated that there has been no announcement or confirmation from the Tendulkar family regarding any wedding plans. Claims about expensive gifts have also not been substantiated. How Did Sara Tendulkar And Rajveer Deol's Wedding Rumours Start? The speculation reportedly began with a social media post claiming that the two would get married in 2027. The claim soon spread across different platforms, leading to questions about whether the two celebrity families were preparing for a wedding.

However, neither Sara nor Rajveer has publicly commented on the rumours. There is also no confirmed information suggesting that the two are in a relationship. ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating Sara Tendulkar After Parting Ways With Navya Nanda? Here's What We Know Who Is Sara Tendulkar? Sara is the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar. She has built a public profile through fashion, brand collaborations and social media appearances. She is also frequently photographed at public and celebrity events.

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar Spotted With Shubhman Gill's Sister Shahneel Amid Dating Rumours With Cricketer | Watch Who Is Rajveer Deol? Rajveer Deol is the younger son of actor Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. He is also the grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra. Rajveer made his acting debut with the 2023 romantic drama Dono, directed by Avnish S Barjatya, alongside Paloma Dhillon.