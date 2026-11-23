Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has reportedly decided to end her six-year marriage to singer and actor Veer Sahu. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant recently opened up about their separation in an interview with NMF News, discussing the challenges in her marriage, love, infidelity and how she lost sight of her own identity after becoming a wife and mother.

This has attracted attention as Sapna and Veer had largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. The couple married in 2020 and have two children together. Why Are Sapna Choudhary And Veer Sahu Separating? During her conversation with NMF News, Sapna spoke about her decision to part ways with Veer. She explained that the reasons behind the breakdown of their marriage were known only to the two of them.

According to Sapna, the couple chose to stay together when their relationship was working, but eventually realised that things were no longer the same. She also shared her views on love and relationships, making remarks that hinted at possible infidelity. She said, "I believe love isn't just physical. Love is about the soul. It involves emotions. But I think men are more practical, while women often get carried away by emotions." Reports surrounding their separation have also referred to allegations of cheating and domestic abuse. However, these claims should be treated as allegations rather than established facts. ALSO READ: Who Is Veer Sahu? Court Bars Sapna Choudhary’s Husband From Approaching Her Amid Domestic Dispute Sapna Choudhary Says She Lost Her Identity After Marriage Sapna also reflected on how marriage affected her personal and professional life. The singer revealed that she got married after participating in Bigg Boss 11, when her popularity was growing. While she believes she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law, she eventually realised that she had stopped prioritising herself.

She admitted that she had lost sight of her individual identity and professional ambitions somewhere along the way. Her comments offer a glimpse into the difficulties she experienced while balancing her family responsibilities with her career. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 Fame Sapna Choudhary Welcomes Second Child; Reveals Name Of Baby Boy Will Sapna Choudhary Marry Again? When asked whether she would consider getting married again, Sapna made it clear that remarriage was not on her mind at present. She described herself as someone who loves deeply and indicated that she would only consider another relationship if she found someone deserving of her love. Who Is Veer Sahu? Sapna Choudhary's Husband And Family Veer Sahu is a Haryanvi singer and actor who has established his presence in the regional entertainment industry. Sapna and Veer got married in 2020 in a private ceremony. Their marriage became public knowledge after the birth of their first child, a son named Porus. The couple have two children together. Sapna rose to nationwide popularity through her Haryanvi dance performances and later gained further recognition through her appearance on Bigg Boss 11. While their separation has become a major talking point, further developments regarding their divorce proceedings and family arrangements are awaited. FAQs 1. Are Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu getting divorced? Sapna Choudhary has spoken about her separation from Veer Sahu in an interview. Reports suggest that she is seeking a divorce after six years of marriage. 2. Why is Sapna Choudhary separating from Veer Sahu? Sapna has spoken about difficulties in her marriage and hinted at possible infidelity. She has not publicly detailed all the reasons behind their separation. 3. When did Sapna Choudhary marry Veer Sahu? Sapna married Veer Sahu in a private ceremony in 2020.

