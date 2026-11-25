Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh took 24 real slaps for the character of Alauddin Khilji while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavat. His co-star Raza Murad slapped him. Raza has revealed this in a conversation with The Lallantop. According to Raza Murad, Bhansali wanted a loud slap sound to make the scene natural and powerful, which led to 24 retakes. During this time, Ranveer's cheek was swollen and he was standing with the help of will power, but he did not raise any objection. ALSO READ: SRK, Vikrant Massey To Sachin Tendulkar: Stars Unite To Honour India's Peace Warriors In Mumbai Sanjay Leela Bhansali insisted on hitting Raveer Singh again: Raza Murad When asked during a conversation whether all 24 slaps were real, Raza Murad confirmed that they were. He explained that 24 retakes were required because Sanjay wanted a resounding, sharp slap—a result he hadn't yet managed to get. Sanjay was completely unconcerned about how Ranveer might be feeling.

ALSO READ: 'Most Impractical Film...': Imtiaz Ali Hails Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar For Defying Box Office Rules He kept insisting, "Raza, hit him—hit him again." Raza shared that, eventually, Ranveer’s cheek became swollen, and he had to rely on sheer willpower to hold himself together. Raza Murad says Ranveer Singh wouldn’t speak to anyone during shoot Raza Murad also highly praised Ranveer Singh’s dedication and professionalism. He noted that Ranveer is extremely humble and remains completely focused on his work. According to Raza, when Ranveer is in character during a shoot, he does not speak to anyone and paces around like a lion confined in a cage. He mentioned that whenever a shot was being filmed, Ranveer would have everyone at his eye level moved away from the area. Raza described him as one of the finest and most natural actors in Hindi cinema. About Padmavat: Released in 2018, Padmaavat was based on the 16th-century epic poem 'Padmavat' by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film tells the story of Queen Padmavati, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Sultan Alauddin Khilji—a ruler who becomes obsessed with the Queen.

FAQs Why did Ranveer Singh stay quiet during the Padmaavat protests? Despite fierce protests and threats surrounding the film, Ranveer Singh stayed largely silent at the time because he was instructed not to speak out. He later shared that he felt strong rage and an urge to respond. How was Ranveer Singh's performance in Padmaavat received? His performance drew widespread attention and praise as a standout element in a film that grossed over ₹571 crore worldwide. How did Ranveer Singh prepare for the role of Khilji? He locked himself alone in his Goregaon home for three weeks, cutting off contact with friends and family to get into Khilji's mindset.