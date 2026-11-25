SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks: Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are engaged in hectic parleys to finalise a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Two rounds of talks have been completed to chalk out a deal between the two partners, who contested the last UP Assembly elections separately in 2022. Media reports suggested that the Congress initially pushed for 181 seats, which later came down to 131 and eventually to 120 after the second round of talks.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, has presented a list of 26 seats to Congress, way lower than Congress' expectations. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Congress to submit more potential seats, but set a winnability criterion. The next meeting between the two parties is likely to take place on November 27.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Pushes Winnability, Then SP Names 5 Candidates: A Carrots-And-Sticks Strategy To Keep Congress In Check However, SP sprung a surprise for its partner yesterday by announcing a list of five candidates amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks. The candidate list has seemingly irked the Congress leadership engaged in the seat-sharing deal, with Saharanpur MP and the party's state working committee chief Imran Masood calling the move "irresponsible". The five seats include two in Saharanpur, Masood's Lok Sabha constituency, and reportedly sought by Congress.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Congress MP Imran Masood says, "Let us not forget that S.P. Singh Patel is an MP only because of Rahul Gandhi. Many others like him contested elections in 2019 as well; it is a miracle of Rahul Gandhi post-2019 that he is an MP today..." He adds, "They might as well announce names for all the 403 seats. What difference does it make? I am not affiliated with the Samajwadi Party. Who is even asking them for 26 seats? Why are they under the misconception that we are demanding anything from them? We are not asking for anything. An alliance is about cooperation." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026 "When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious. We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," Masood said as quoted by PTI. Rajendra Pal Gautam Pushes For Three-Digit Seats: Congress' UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday echoed similar sentiments, saying that discussions with SP are underway for all 403 seats and are not restricted to only 26 seats. Gautam also denied the 26 seats offer by SP, asserting that the leadership of both parties should "exercise restraint and make responsible statements while negotiations were underway."

Gautam also denounced the candidate list announcement by the Samajwadi Party and said that it is concerning for the grand old party, especially when the seat-sharing talks are ongoing. "I have only said that while seat-sharing negotiations are still underway, announcing specific seats, which has happened, is something that should have been avoided," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Over Congress-SP seat-sharing talks, Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, says, "There is no question of a 26-seat formula. Discussions are currently underway regarding 403 seats. Once these talks are finalised and a respectable settlement is reached, we will inform everyone. However, I believe the leadership of both parties should demonstrate highly responsible behaviour and make responsible statements. This is in everyone's best interest, and it is also what the people of the country desire. You wouldn't have heard any irresponsible statement from me. I merely suggested that since seat-sharing negotiations are still ongoing, announcing specific seats—which could happen at any time—is something that should be avoided... The process of negotiations is still ongoing, and I am hopeful that everything will be resolved satisfactorily." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026 On Imran Masood sharp remarks and displeasure over the SP's announcement, Rajendra Pal Gautam supported the Saharanpur MP and said that his dissatisfaction was justified as he represented the region in the Lok Sabha. "His displeasure is justified; after all, he is the MP from that region," Gautam said. ALSO READ: UP Polls: SP Names 5 Candidates, Saharanpur Picks Test Congress’ Seat-Sharing Plans

However, dismissing any fissures in the two parties, Gautam said that the senior leadership of Congress and SP will sit together to chalk out the strategy, which will be in the interest of both allies. "I believe that the top leadership from both parties will sit down and arrive at a respectable and honourable decision," he said.

Congress Seeks 120 seats: According to a Jagran.com report, Congress has sought 120 seats and is not willing to accept a lower number. The demand was conveyed during a meeting between leaders of the two parties in Delhi, where the Congress also submitted a list of 120 constituencies it wants to contest. Congress sources further said that the party had sought two seats in Saharanpur, where the SP has now announced its candidates.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Congress Seeks 120 Seats As Akhilesh Yadav Highlights Winnability Factor Akhilesh Asks For List Of More Potential Seats: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked the Congress to identify additional potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats on its priority list and called for consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework.

इस बार एक ऐतिहासिक अवसर है जब हम दोनों पंथनिरपेक्ष पार्टियां मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा और उनके संकीर्ण सोच के साथियों को हमेशा के लिए हराकर, देश को गलत हाथों में जाकर बर्बाद होने से बचा सकते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि आप और हम जन-अपेक्षाओं व वास्तविकताओं को समझकर गंभीर विचार-विमर्श करें जिससे अधिकांश सीटों पर अपने ‘गठबंधन’ की जीत सुनिश्चित हो। जितनी सीटें आप-हम लड़ें उनमें हमारी जीत की सीटें, न जीत पाने वाली सीटों से अधिक हों। जीत ही बंटवारे को सम्मानजनक बनाएगी क्योंकि जीती हुई सीट ही सम्मान दिलाएगी। अतः आपकी टीम की तरफ़ से प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दी गई सीटों में से जिन 26 सीटों पर आज बात हो गई है, उनके अतिरिक्त अन्य सभी संभावित सीटें चिह्नित करके हमें भेज दें। फिर मिल बैठकर देखेंगे कि कौन सी सीट और उस पर कौन सा कैंडिडेट जीतने की पोजिशन में है। हो सकता है कि हम अपने आँकलन और जीत के गणितीय समीकरण के आधार पर कांग्रेस को ऐसी कई जीतनेवाली सीटों के बारे में भी बताएं जिन पर उन्होंने किसी कारणवश विचार ही नहीं किया है। हमारी कोशिश तो ये है कि जब बड़े नेता बैठें तो सभी सीटों पर ‘इंडिया गठबंधन’ के प्रत्याशी के रूप में बात हो, न कि कांग्रेस या सपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप में और सबसे अच्छी और सकारात्मक परिणाम देनेवाली बात तो ये होगी कि हम लोग अपने प्रत्याशी को ‘पीडीए प्रत्याशी’ के रूप में प्रस्तुत करें। जिस प्रकार लोकसभा में आपके संगठन ने ‘पीडीए’ के साथ पूरी तरह सहयोग किया वो सदैव सराहनीय रहेगा क्योंकि उसने ही मिलकर साम्प्रदायिक भाजपा को धूल चटाई थी अब इस बार भी हम लोग मिलकर उप्र में और फिर केंद्र में भी भाजपा को हराएंगे। ज़मीनी सर्वेक्षणों से ये बात साफ़ हो गई है कि हर शहर, मोहल्ले, गली व गाँव तक ये बात पहुँच गई है कि जो पीड़ित है, वो पीडीए है। इसीलिए पूरे प्रदेश के हर समाज, हर वर्ग के ‘पीड़ित, दुखी, अपमानित’ भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ लामबंद हो गये हैं क्योंकि उन सबको ये विश्वास है कि ‘PDA ही NDA को हराएगा’ और पीडीए ही परिवर्तन लायेगा। सच तो ये है कि हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि सीट का बँटवारा हमारे-तुम्हारे के भाव से हो, हम तो इसे बंटवारा नहीं, ‘सीट समायोजन’ कहना चाहते हैं। कठिन समीकरणवाली सीटों पर हम मिलकर कम-से-कम दो प्रत्याशियों पर विचार-विमर्श करके जिसकी अधिक संभावना दिखेगी उसे चुनकर मिलजुल के जिताएंगे। हम नहीं चाहते हैं कि गठबंधन में एक-दूसरे पर उम्मीदवार थोपे जाएं बल्कि सहमति से तय किये जाएं, तब ही आपके-हमारे वोट आपस में ट्रांसफ़र होकर हम लोगों की जीत को सुनिश्चित करेंगे और कल को हम मिलकर कह सकेंगे कि हम लोगों ने तो पहले ही कहा था : बात सीट की नहीं, जीत की है। आपका-हमारा सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य सरकार बनाना है। नये हालातों और समीकरण में उसके लिए हमें-आपको कुछ लोगों को एडजस्ट और एकमोडेट करना पड़ेगा। एक-दो लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिनसे आपने और हमने चुनाव लड़ाने का वादा किया होगा लेकिन वास्तविक परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए दो-चार सीटों पर बदलाव भी करने पड़ेंगे। भावी प्रत्याशियों को भी ये समझना होगा कि हर सीट महत्वपूर्ण है, अगर किसी को सीट नहीं मिल पा रही है या मनचाही सीट नहीं मिल रही है तो निराश न हों, अगर उनके दल के बड़े नेता ने कुछ फेरबदल या बदलाव किया है तो उसके पीछे सोच सरकार बनाने की है और सरकार बन गई तो सबको सम्मान-स्थान मिल जाएगा। हर बड़ा नेता अपनी बात का मान ख़ुद रखेगा, इतना विश्वास तो अपने नेताओं पर लोगों को रखना ही पड़ेगा। इस तरह जो चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा उसमें आपका-हमारा संगठन मिलकर कहेगा कि हम दोनों के मिलने से हमारी तैयारी 806 सीटों के बराबर की है। देश की जनता ख़ासतौर से किसान, मजदूर, युवा, मध्यम वर्ग, महिलाएँ, छोटे से लेकर बड़ा व्यापारी, सच्चे अधिकारी, कर्मचारी और संपूर्ण प्रगतिशील-पंथनिरपेक्ष व उत्पीड़ित ‘पीडीए समाज’ आपकी और हमारी तरफ़ बड़ी उम्मीद से देख रहा है। आपसी समायोजन से कोई भूल किये बिना हम देश का नया इतिहास लिखने के कगार पर हैं। हम सौहार्द और सूझबूझ से ये कर भी दिखाएंगे, इसी आशा के साथ आप-हम ‘सीट की जगह जीत के समीकरण’ पर विचार करें, जिससे हम जीतें और उप्र में अपनी सरकार आए और फिर दिल्ली में भी और देश का भविष्य सँवारने में हम लोगों का योगदान हमेशा के लिए सुनहरे अक्षरों में दर्ज हो जाए। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026 "Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position," he wrote on X.