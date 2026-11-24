After a gap of six years, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "national and emotional" pact. The two parties will contest all 117 seats in Punjab, with the SAD getting the post of chief minister.

The SAD had ended its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which have since been repealed. Their reunion comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, but the political situation in Punjab has changed considerably since their split. The question now is whether the two parties can rebuild their earlier electoral strength.

For nearly two decades, the SAD-BJP alliance was a major force in Punjab politics. The Akalis drew support mainly from rural and Sikh voters, while the BJP had a stronger presence in urban areas. Together, they won consecutive Assembly elections in 2007 and 2012.

However, the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the farmers' agitation and the declining electoral strength of both parties have reshaped the state's politics. Why did the alliance break up in 2020? The immediate reason for the split was the three farm laws introduced by the BJP government in 2020. The legislation triggered widespread protests among farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. Farmer organisations argued that the laws could threaten the existing agricultural marketing system and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) framework.

The SAD, a long-time BJP ally, faced growing pressure in Punjab over its association with the Centre. In September 2020, then Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm laws. Soon after, the Akali Dal formally withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The decision ended a decades-old political alliance. Although the Centre repealed the three farm laws in November 2021 following a year-long farmers' agitation, the two parties did not restore their alliance. With the farm laws no longer in force and the 2027 elections approaching, both parties appear to have reasons to come together again. For the Akalis, the alliance could help revive their political position. For the BJP, it offers an established regional partner with a network across Punjab.

ALSO READ: BJP-Akali Dal Forge Alliance For Punjab Polls; 'Big Brother' SAD To Get CM Post How have the two parties performed together and separately? The electoral record of the alliance reflects its earlier strength as well as its decline. The SAD-BJP alliance first contested the Punjab Assembly elections together in 1997 and won 93 of the state's 117 seats. It formed the government again in 2007 and 2012, winning 67 and 68 seats, respectively. The 2012 victory was particularly significant as it made the alliance the first government in Punjab to return to power for a second consecutive term since the state's reorganisation in 1966. However, its performance weakened in 2017, when it won only 18 seats. The Congress returned to power with 77 seats, while the AAP secured 20. After the 2020 split, both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD won just three seats, while the BJP managed two. The AAP registered a landslide victory with 92 seats. Assembly election SAD seats BJP seats Combined 2007- Alliance 48 19 67 2012- Alliance 56 12 68 2017 - Alliance 15 3 18 2022 - Separtely 3 2 5 The 2024 Lok Sabha elections also highlighted their electoral challenges. The SAD won one of Punjab's 13 parliamentary seats, while the BJP failed to win any. However, the BJP secured 18.56 per cent of the vote, compared with the SAD's 13.42 per cent. Their combined vote share was around 32 per cent, indicating that they still have a considerable support base. ALSO READ: Akali Dal-BJP Alliance Final? Amit Shah, Sukhbir Badal To Hold Joint Press Conference On Punjab Polls Today

What has changed in Punjab's political landscape since 2020? The biggest change has been the rise of the AAP. Its victory in 2022 showed that Punjab's voters were willing to move beyond the traditional SAD-Congress political contest. The SAD has faced internal divisions and a decline in its traditional support base, while the emergence of other Akali factions has added to its challenges. The BJP, meanwhile, has been trying to expand beyond its traditional urban base and strengthen its presence in rural Punjab. Its 18.56 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite failing to win a seat, reflects this growing presence.

Farmers' concerns also remain a challenge. The repeal of the farm laws has not necessarily erased the distrust created during the agitation. The alliance will have to address these concerns to regain support among farming communities. What was the winning formula? The SAD traditionally drew support from rural voters, particularly sections of the Sikh farming community, while the BJP had a stronger base in urban and industrial constituencies. This division of support allowed the two parties to appeal to different sections of the electorate and strengthen their combined electoral position. What's next? The immediate challenge will be to finalise seat-sharing arrangements and agree on a common political agenda for the 2027 elections. Under their earlier arrangement, the SAD contested 94 seats and the BJP 23. However, the BJP may now seek a larger share, given its improved vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its ambitions to expand in the state. This could lead to negotiations over seat allocation and the leadership of the alliance.

Both parties will also need to present a credible plan to address Punjab's key concerns, including agriculture, unemployment, drugs and the state's economic condition. The reunion brings together two parties with a history of electoral success, but their past performance does not guarantee a similar outcome in 2027. Their success will depend on whether they can overcome their differences, rebuild voter confidence and respond to the changing political expectations of Punjab's electorate.