After a gap of six years, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP come together again for the Punjab Assembly elections next year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the alliance during a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. During the presser, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP chief Nitin Nabeen were present.

The public announcement came after a hours-long meeting between Badal and Nabeen in Delhi today and three months of negotiations between the leaderships of the two parties. Amit Shah said that a joint manifesto would be released at a later stage, but the alliance will focus on ending the drug menace and corruption in the state. He added that

Speaking at the presser, Nabeen said that the discussion on the seat-sharing will be taken forward. Sukhbir Badal said that the two parties are like families and they have sorted out all of their differences. When asked about the equation within the startup, Amit Shah revealed that Akali Dal would be in the role of 'Big Brother'. When asked about the CM face, Shah playfully replied that the big brother would be an obvious CM face, making the consensus on Badal apparent.

ALSO READ: From Compulsion To Camaraderie: How Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP Equations Evolved Over 74 Years BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh was asked whether there would be a deputy CM in Punjab. He said, "The central leadership of BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will sit down to determine the future strategy... There will be a 'double-engine' govt..."

After the announcement, Badal talked to the media and said, "In Punjab, this is an alliance that reflects the sentiments of the people. People from every section of society and every religion want the Akali Dal and the BJP to come together in Punjab; past experience has shown that this is the best combination."

ALSO READ: SAD Backs Govt On Delimitation, Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women's Quota Day After Sukhbir Badal Met PM Modi Reacting to the announcement, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu called it a natural alliance. He said, "The most important thing is that whenever we went to the grassroots, among the workers of the BJP and the Akali Dal, or when we spoke to the people of Punjab, the constant question was: when will the alliance happen? It was clear that this is a natural alliance. The party’s top leadership didn’t just make this decision out of the blue; for three months, Nitin Nabin, the Home Minister, and the Prime Minister were in continuous discussions regarding this. Furthermore, the surveys conducted on the ground and the feedback from the people clearly indicated a desire for an alliance. Ultimately, the power lies with the voters; when the voters—the people of Punjab—are asking for it, that sentiment must be respected. Both parties have acknowledged this..."