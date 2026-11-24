The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are expected to announce their alliance amid days of anticipation, as the leadership of both parties is likely to hold a final meeting today. After the meeting, leaders of the two parties would hold a joint press conference in the afternoon.

However, there has been no official word on the alliance by either of the parties. According to information, this joint press conference will be held at 1 PM today at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP National President Nitin Nabeen, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal would jointly address the press conference.

For a long time, speculation had been rife about the two former allies coming together.

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Speaking about the alliance, senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood says, "What had been awaited for so long is going to be fulfilled today. It was the wish of the people of Punjab that the Akali-BJP alliance take place and form the government...Now, people have seen the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and it is the wholehearted wish of the people that the Akali-BJP government returns so that Punjab prospers."