- BJP and Akali Dal alliance expected today.
- Joint press conference by key leaders.
- Announcement likely for upcoming Punjab polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are expected to announce their alliance amid days of anticipation, as the leadership of both parties is likely to hold a final meeting today. After the meeting, leaders of the two parties would hold a joint press conference in the afternoon.
However, there has been no official word on the alliance by either of the parties. According to information, this joint press conference will be held at 1 PM today at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi.
BJP National President Nitin Nabeen, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal would jointly address the press conference.
For a long time, speculation had been rife about the two former allies coming together.
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BJP leader says no hurdles in seat-sharing
Speaking about the alliance, senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood says, "What had been awaited for so long is going to be fulfilled today. It was the wish of the people of Punjab that the Akali-BJP alliance take place and form the government...Now, people have seen the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and it is the wholehearted wish of the people that the Akali-BJP government returns so that Punjab prospers."
Rejecting any difficulty in reaching consensus on seat-sharing, he said, "There is not going to be much problem over Akali Dal–BJP seat-sharing because we have contested elections together in the past..."
25 years of SAD-BJP alliance
The BJP and SAD first entered into an alliance in 1996 when the latter, under Prakash Singh Badal, announced support for the BJP after the 1996 parliamentary elections. SAD was the first political party to extend support to the BJP and endorse its government formation bid, after it emerged as the single-largest party in that election.
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In the decades that followed, the Akali Dal became the oldest constituent of the NDA. The two ruled Punjab together from 2007 to 2017. Despite the loss, the party continued to remain aligned with the BJP until 2020, when the Centre brought three farm laws. Akali Dal strongly opposed the legislation as anti-farmer and severed ties.
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The two parties fought as estranged in 2022 for the first time in over 25 years and presented a poor show. Both parties failed to grab power, which they lost in 2017. AAP swept the polls, winning 92 seats. The BJP won 2 seats while the SAD managed to win only 3 seats. SAD's ally BSP won 1 seat.