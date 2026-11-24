Punjab Polls: With just a few months remaining in the Punjab assembly election, Congress has intensified its campaign to make a comeback in the state after five years. The manifesto, coordination, and the election committees are set to meet at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh today. As per the reports, the senior leaders will meet to discuss core issues, including the election roadmap, candidate selection, and the campaign.

Senior Leaders To Attend Meeting The meeting is expected to be attended by several senior leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state president Pargat Singh, Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former state president Amarinder Raja Warring, Amar Singh, and Dharamvir Gandhi. Apart from this, other MPs, MLAs, and members of these committees will also take part in the key meeting.

In the past few weeks, the grand old party has conducted surveys at multiple levels and gathered feedback to finalize the candidates. The party is planning to soon announce its first list of candidates for around 40 seats, reported Jagran. The report suggests that the party will prioritize the seats with less competition and infighting to manage the internal crisis.

ALSO READ: Akali Dal-BJP Alliance Final? Amit Shah, Sukhbir Badal Expected To Hold Joint Press Conference On Punjab Polls Today Surveys To Finalise Candidates The surveys for finalizing the candidates have been conducted via both the online and offline methods. The party has sought feedback from panchs, sarpanches, district heads, and other party members. However, Congress is likely to face challenges in several seats where five to six members are contenders.

Earlier, senior leader Amar Singh stated that Congress is likely to finalize its manifesto by December 20, adding that the party has received suggestions from over 150 associations and organizations so far. Sachin Pilot had also stressed that the party will prioritize the winnability factor while deciding the candidates. The assembly election in Punjab is likely to be conducted by the end of February, 2027.