Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been served a legal notice by Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandnephew, Satyaki Savarkar, in her book Belonging: A Journey of Love.” The legal notice sought an unconditional apology, a public clarification and corrections to what Satyaki has described as a “distorted portrayal" of Savarkar in the book.

What are the allegations? The objections were mostly highlighted in two passages on pages 201 and 443 of the memoir. The notice said that the statements are “factually inaccurate, historically misleading" and prejudicial to Savarkar’s reputation and legacy. The first objection is linked to a part on Page 201, where Savarkar is mentioned in the context of individuals allegedly collaborating with British colonial authorities. The notice says that the way the reference has been framed makes an impression that Savarkar was involved in informing on or collaborating with the British against Indian freedom fighters.Satyaki has disputed this implication, maintaining that it is unsupported by the historical context of Savarkar’s imprisonment, petitions and political activities.

The second objection concerns page 443, where Savarkar’s political and ideological vision is described as one in which Hindus are supreme. The memoir also links this outlook to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and organisations collectively known as the Sangh Parivar.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Belonging' Sparks Political Storm: Babri, Blue Star, Gujarat Riots Episode Trigger BJP-Congress War The notice argues that this representation oversimplifies Savarkar’s political philosophy as mere religious supremacy, failing to capture the full historical and intellectual scope of his writings and speeches. What does the notice demand? In the notice, Satyaki has asked Sonia Gandhi to substantiate the claims with the real historical material or acknowledge and correct the alleged inaccuracies. The legal paper also seeks intervention by the book’s publisher, HarperCollins Publishers India, to correct, suitably qualify or withdraw the disputed passages from subsequent editions, reprints and electronic versions.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Explains Decision To Write 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' Book, Cites Unreal Narratives About Her It gave 15 days to Sonia Gandhi from receipt of the notice to comply with the demands. Failing this, Satyaki has warned that he may initiate appropriate legal proceedings before a competent court or authority.

To support its argument, the notice highlights actions taken by the Congress government under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It points to the release of a commemorative postage stamp honouring Savarkar during her term, her personal donation of Rs 11,000 to the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, and the Films Division's commissioning of a biographical documentary on him in 1983 to celebrate his birth centenary.