UP Road Accident: In a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, four school students got killed and 22 others got injured after a truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. As per the officials, the accident occurred in the early hours today when the bus, carrying around 50 students and staff, was returning from Mathura.

Upon being informed, the senior officials arrived at the site and began the rescue works. While some of the students died on the spot, the injured ones have been admitted in a nearby hospital. The officials, while providing details, stated that the school principal and a child who sustained serious injuries have been referred to Kanpur.

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Four school students were killed, and around 22 were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the 209-km mark in Thathia. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and the injured students were taken to Tirwa Medical College for treatment. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar says, "A school bus carrying around 50 students and staff from Kaushambi was returning from Mathura when a truck rammed into it from behind near the 209-km mark of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Thathia at around am. Four children were declared dead at the trauma centre of Tirwa Medical College. The school principal and another child sustained serious injuries and are being referred to Kanpur, while 22 children with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Tirwa Medical College...'' — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2026

"A school bus carrying around 50 students and staff from Kaushambi was returning from Mathura when a truck rammed into it from behind near the 209-km mark of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Thathia. Four children were declared dead at the trauma centre of Tirwa Medical College. The school principal and another child sustained serious injuries and are being referred to Kanpur, while 22 children with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Tirwa Medical College," Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

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