Five people, including the driver of a Scorpio, were killed. In contrast, four others were injured in a horrific road accident near Gunasagar on the Lakhisarai-Jamui road in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning. The deceased included three men and two women.

The injured included a child and a woman. According to reports, the Scorpio car was travelling from Motihari to Deoghar when it collided head-on with a loaded truck near Gunasagar. The collision was so severe that the car was mangled and five people died on the spot. Chaos reigned after the accident as locals rushed to the spot and helped to rush pull out those trapped inside the car and rushed them to the government hospital in Lakhisarai.

The bodies were also sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. Upon receiving information, local police also arrived at the scene and began rescue and relief operations. ALSO READ: Vrindavan Picnic Turns Tragic: 4 Children Killed, 22 Injured After Truck Rams Into School Bus On Agra-Lucknow Expressway The police have found material linked to a mundan ceremony in the car. Prima facie, it seems that the injured child was being taken to Deoghar to perform the mundan ceremony on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Tetarhat Police Station Officer Ilu Upadhyay said that the Scorpio occupants were travelling from Motihari to Deoghar. Their vehicle collided with an oncoming cargo truck. Five people died in the accident, while four were injured. The deceased belonged to the same family from Bihar's Motihari district.

ALSO READ: Kota To Kutch, Patna To Prayagraj: 28 Killed, 37 Injured In Six Major Road Accidents Across Four States The members of the family have been informed about the incident. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary, and the post-mortem and other proceedings will follow upon the arrival of the family members. Earlier on Sunday, a Scorpio car was hit by a speeding truck near the Sabnima petrol pump in the Barh subdivision in Patna district. The tragic accident had left four, including three women, dead. Upon receiving information, local police too arrived at the scene and began rescue and relief operations.