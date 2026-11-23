Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Commuters across Delhi-NCR should brace for heavy traffic congestion between November 23 and 26 as two major trade exhibitions, CPHI India 2026 in southwest Delhi and PMEC India 2026 in Greater Noida, are expected to draw over 25,000 visitors. Both the Delhi Traffic Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have issued detailed traffic advisories outlining route diversions, alternative corridors, and parking arrangements to manage the anticipated rush.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Commuters To Get Traffic Relief: Magenta Line Extension Trial Runs To Begin Soon, To Connect 4 Major Metro Lines Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Near Yashobhoomi From November 23-25 Heavy traffic is expected on roads surrounding Yashobhoomi in southwest Delhi from November 23 to 25 in view of the CPHI India 2026 exhibition, which will bring around 8,000 to 10,000 visitors daily, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The event is being held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Sector 25, Dwarka, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, prompting heightened vehicular movement in the area.

To prevent congestion near the venue, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists travelling from IGI Airport and Mahipalpur towards Najafgarh and the Dwarka Expressway to take the Bharthal Flyover and avoid the Bharthal Chowk roundabout. Similarly, commuters heading from Najafgarh and Dwarka towards IGI Airport and the Dwarka Expressway have been asked to use the Bharthal Flyover instead of passing through Bharthal Chowk.

Police have also urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel along the Yashobhoomi stretch during exhibition hours and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty. Greater Noida Traffic Advisory (November 24-26) In Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the PMEC India 2026, scheduled to be held from November 24 to 26 at the India Expo Mart (IEML), where roughly 15,000 visitors are expected over the three days.

ALSO READ: Chandni Chowk Makeover: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Directs Crackdown On Encroachments, Regulates Rickshaws And Traffic According to the advisory, vehicles arriving via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway must exit at the Galgotia Cut and proceed via the Expo Mart Roundabout to the designated parking facility at NASA Roundabout, which has capacity for around 10,000 light vehicles and 200 buses.

Vehicles coming from Surajpur and Pari Chowk will reach the NASA Roundabout parking lot via LG Roundabout and Sharda Roundabout. After parking, visitors will walk to the venue via pedestrian walkways at Gates 1, 2, 3, and 4. Commuters using the Aqua Line Metro have been advised to get off at Knowledge Park II or Pari Chowk stations and walk to the Expo Mart to ease road congestion.