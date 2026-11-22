Delhi Traffic Advisory: Commuters in the national capital should prepare for heavy congestion on Monday, November 23, as the Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions across Central and North Delhi. The advisories have been issued in view of scheduled VIP movement at Rajghat, a large Nagar Kirtan procession for Guru Nanak Prakash Gurpurab, and special traffic arrangements later in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Faheem Abdullah Concert At Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Weddings In South Delhi To Cause Traffic Chaos Today; Check Diversions Restrictions Near Rajghat For VIP Movement Traffic regulation and diversions will be enforced on an as-needed basis between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM due to VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat. Depending on real-time traffic conditions, vehicular movement may be restricted around ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and IP Flyover.

Key road stretches likely to face traffic regulation include BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate, Ring Road between Shantivan Chowk and IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash Marg, Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass

Diversions For Guru Nanak Gurpurab Nagar Kirtan To facilitate the Nagar Kirtan procession organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab, phased traffic restrictions will begin from 10:00 AM onwards across Central and North Delhi. The procession will begin from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and pass through Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar Chowk, Peeli Kothi Road, Pul Mithai, Zorawar Singh Marg, Baraf Khana Chowk, Pul Bangash Metro Station, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar, and Shakti Nagar Chowk before concluding at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road.

As the procession moves, traffic diversions will be implemented around Chandni Chowk, Town Hall, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Qutub Road Chowk, Pul Dufferin, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanara Park, Nagiya Park Roundabout, Roop Nagar, and GT Karnal Road towards Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib.

Traffic Arrangements In North Delhi From 3 PM In a separate advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police warned of further disruptions across North Delhi starting at 3:00 PM due to special traffic arrangements. Restrictions may be imposed ON Outer Ring Road (from Wazirabad Flyover to Salimgarh Y-Point), Shamnath Marg, Lok Niwas Marg, Under Hill Road, Rajpura Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Dr Karnwal Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Diversion points will include Wazirabad Flyover (and the stretch beneath it), IP Red Light, Shamnath Marg-Boulevard Road T-Point, Khyber Pass, Yudhister Setu Y-Point, Chandgi Ram Akhara, St Stephen's College Red Light, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Baraf Khana Chowk, and Old GT Karnal Road. Heavy and commercial vehicles will be diverted from these points depending on traffic volume.

ALSO READ: Delhi Trade Fair 2026: Heavy Congestion Expected As Traffic Advisory Announced; Entry-Exit, Metro Stations And Ticket Price Advisory For Commuters The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid the affected stretches wherever possible, use alternate routes, and opt for public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to bypass congestion. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys with extra travel time, avoid roadside parking, and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on the ground. (With Inputs From PTI)