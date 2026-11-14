The India International Trade Fair in Delhi is set to begin from Saturday, bringing in traders, entrepreneurs and shoppers from several places. Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the Delhi Trade Fair 2026 will be held from November 14 to November 27. However, visitors attempting to attend should note that the first five days are reserved for business visitors. General public entry will begin on November 19.

What are the ticket prices? For the 2026 Delhi Trade Fair, an increase in entry ticket prices has been witnessed. Adults will have to pay Rs 100 on weekdays and Rs 200 on weekends, while children's tickets will cost Rs 50 and Rs 100, respectively.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Advisory For IITF 2026: Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg To See Congestion From Nov 14-27 | Check Diversions Business visitors will have to pay Rs 500 per person. The business-day ticket price remains unchanged. If you are planning a visit, here is everything you need to know about Delhi Trade Fair 2026, including dates, ticket prices, online booking, nearest metro station, parking facilities, entry gates and the latest traffic advisory.

What are the dates and timings? The 2026 Delhi Trade Fair will begin on November 14 and end on November 27 at Pragati Maidan in Bharat Mandapam. The exhibition will have separate entry arrangements for business visitors and the general public. The business days will be from November 14 to November 19. The timings for the International Fair are from 10 am to 7.30 pm. The last entry will be given at 5.30 pm.

Which metro stations are the nearest? The Supreme Court Metro Station located running on the blue line is the nearest metro station to the Bharat Mandapam. Delhi Traffic Police has also advised visitors to use the Metro to avoid congestion around the exhibition venue. Visitors can take the Blue Line and get off at Supreme Court station. From there, Bharat Mandapam can be reached on foot or through available local transport, depending on the entry gate and crowd conditions. The venue is also accessible through other transport options, including buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws.

Significantly, the Supreme Court Metro Station has been excluded from selling the IITF tickets among the designated metro stations. Visitors may buy the tickets online or from the other metro stations. What Are The Entry And Exit Gates? Entry arrangements will depend on the type of visitor. From November 14 to 18, business visitors will be allowed to enter through Gates 3, 4, 6 and 10 between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm.Those arriving on foot can enter through Gates 1, 4, 6 and 10. Visitors can leave the venue through Gates 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

IITF 2026 parking: Where can visitors park their vehicles? Private vehicles will not be allowed to park inside the ITPO complex. Those travelling by car can use three designated parking facilities: ITPO basement: Accessible through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel. Bhairon Temple parking: An alternative parking facility for visitors. Bharat Mandapam Basement-2: Accessible through the Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass-4.