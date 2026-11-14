The Delhi High Court has ordered its registry to seek explanations from a trial court judge, chief judicial magistrate, and district judge after failure to pronounce an order which was pending for the last six months. A single bench of justice, chaired by Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, passed the order on November 6, 2026, and also sought reports from the concerned Chief Judicial Magistrate and the District Judge. Taking note of the delay, Justice Manmeet sought an explanation of a pending 4,500 cases and staff shortage.

The Bench passed the said order while hearing a PIL filed by Shri Pradeep Bansal and Ors. to direct an early conclusion of the pending application for vacating the interim stay by JMIC (Women's Court), placed in Dec. 2023. ALSO READ: Andhra Chainsaw Attack Case: HC Orders Hospital To Preserve Accused's Limb Amputated In Encounter What's the case? The matter gained attention when Pradeep Singh, along with others, filed a petition seeking a time-bound disposal of an application filed on April 8, 2024, under Article 227. The application seeks vacation of an interim stay granted on December 1, 2023, in a domestic violence complaint registered on December 1, 2023, before Delhi’s judicial magistrate.

In the report, Justice Arora mentioned that the application was completed in January, earlier this year; however, the court is yet to pronounce its order. The matter has been deferred to at least four times, and the latest was on October 27.

Lack Of Clear Reasons In the case, Justice Arora saw several shortcomings and that no clear reasons were mentioned over the reasons for the delay. What particularly caught the attention of the Justice was that one of the order sheets wrote that the court at present has only a single stenographer, and about 4,500 cases are pending for the same reason.

ALSO READ: 129 Betting Websites Blocked After Fake High Court Orders; Police Probe Launched Similar issues were observed in many of the order sheets. To this, the Justice sought a report of the staff shortage and case pending from the District judge and the Chief Judicial Magistrate.