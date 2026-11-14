Bihar Minister and Janta Dal (United) leader Ashok Chowdhary has become the centre of controversy after he was appointed as an assistant professor at the Pataliputra University. The matter gained attention when the JD(U) leader accepted the academic role while serving as an active member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

How did the matter gain attention? The matter first gained momentum after the MLC leader asked for a lien or a leave without pay a day after his appointment as a political science professor at the university earlier in February. When presented before the university syndicate, the members rejected the request, citing the Bihar State University’s Act, 1976.

ALSO READ: 'Incidents Happen In US, Japan Also': Bihar Minister Defends Govt Action After Jamui, Samastipur Assault Cases The university syndicate then proposed that the matter be referred to the Lok Bhawan for an opinion, which sent it to an advocate general. The A-G then claimed he will discuss all the aspects before arriving at a decision. I have called the Secretary to the Governor, Pataliputra University VC and others for discussion on the matter, as there are legal issues involved,” the advocate general said.

The Appointment Is Not Under Legal Constraints In the initial days, the Lok Bhawan’s officer on duty (OSD-Judicial) clarified that leave could not be sanctioned to an assistant professor during the probation period, as per norms, and also raised questions on his joining. Citing the state universities’ act, the OSD-J said Choudhary cannot take a leave of absence as an assistant professor since his appointment was made while he was still a legislator and was to complete his probation.

ALSO READ: 'Sporadic Incidents Keep Happening': Bihar Minister's Remark On Jamui Molestation Sparks Row; Opposition Slams Govt What did Choudhary Say? Choudhary has been an MLC since March 17, 2021, and his term would end on March 16, 2027. The Bihar minister claimed that he was appointed as the assistant professor after clearances from the government. “I applied for the post, as there was no bar on MLA/MLC from applying. Just because I am Ashok Choudhary, some people are after me,” he said.