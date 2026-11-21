State Bureau, New Delhi: Trial runs on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line extension between Krishna Park Extension and Pushpanjali are expected to commence soon, paving the way for passenger operations by January. Once operational, this key stretch under Delhi Metro Phase 4 will significantly ease daily commutes across western and outer Delhi, offering seamless connectivity to the Green, Red, Yellow, and Pink lines while improving access to the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro: DMRC's Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block Golden Line Corridor To Boost Connectivity; Check Station List Six New Stations In Final Stages Of Completion The existing Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor is being extended up to RK Ashram Marg as part of the Phase 4 expansion, which spans 29 kilometres and features 22 stations. Of this total corridor, 13 kilometres have already been opened to the public in two phases, including the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park section that commenced operations in January this year.

Construction on the upcoming Krishna Park Extension-Pushpanjali section is now in its final stages and will add six new stations to the network: Keshopur

Paschim Vihar

Peeragarhi

Mangolpuri

West Enclave

Pushpanjali Direct Interchange With Four Major Delhi Metro Lines A key highlight of the Magenta Line extension is its multi-corridor integration, which will eliminate the need for multiple train interchanges for commuters travelling toward Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The extended stretch will provide direct interchange facilities with four major metro lines:

Green Line: At Peeragarhi station

Red Line: At Pitampura station

Yellow Line: At Haiderpur Badli Mor

Pink Line: At Majlis Park station By linking these major corridors, the extension is expected to significantly cut both travel time and commuting costs for thousands of daily passengers.

Civil And Track Work Completed; Trials Next According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, civil construction and track work between Krishna Park Extension and Deepali Chowk have been completed. Signalling systems, electrical installations, and station finishing touches are currently in their final phase.

Once the remaining technical work is completed, DMRC will initiate trial runs to test train speeds, braking systems, and signalling accuracy. Passenger services will begin only after mandatory safety inspections are completed. ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Phase V(B) Expansion: Direct Yashobhoomi-Gurugram Link Among 8 Routes Proposed | Check Stations, Deadlines Major Relief For Commuters In Outer Delhi Residential hubs surrounding Krishna Park, Keshopur, and Pushpanjali are densely populated, with thousands of office-goers, students, and business owners commuting daily to Central Delhi, South Delhi, and neighbouring NCR cities. Until now, commuters in these areas have relied heavily on last-mile transport such as buses, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws to reach the nearest metro stations. Once operational, the new Magenta Line stretch will offer a faster, safer, and direct travel alternative.