- Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal joins BJP, begins political journey.
- Appointed to BJP's National OBC Morcha executive committee.
- Met OBC Morcha national president Amar Pal Maurya.
Yuzvendra Chahal Joins BJP: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to begin his political career before formally announcing his retirement. The leg spinner has been appointed to the party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha. Chahal, known for his cunningness and googlies, has surprised by joining the ruling party in Haryana, the state he belongs to.
Delhi | Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been appointed as a Special Invitee to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee. https://t.co/54RvOnZpaE— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
In a post on X, Chahal thanked the senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president Nitin Nabin. "I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," Chahal said.
Chahal Joins BJP
While the leg spinner recently announced his retirement from the Red ball cricket recently, he vowed to continue in the white ball cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of joining the saffron party, Chahal met OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Pal Maurya today. Along with the leg spinner, Professor Advait Charan Gananayak from Odisha and advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha have also been appointed to the party's OBC Morcha.
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As part of the wider organizational reshuffle, the party has appointed 37 members to the national executive. As per the directions of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the saffron party has also appointed seven national vice-presidents, three general secretaries and seven national secretaries.
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Chahal's Career
Chahal made his international debut in 2016 and represented India in the 2019 ODI Cricket World Cut. Along with Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal remained the backbone of the Indian bowling line up in the middle overs during the phase. However, he could never get a chance to represent India in the Red Ball cricket.
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