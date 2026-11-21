Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: A major weather shift is underway across North India as Cyclone Akwan weakens over the Bay of Bengal, with the moisture-laden easterly winds being replaced by cool, dry northwesterly winds. Over the next few days, this shift will bring a steady drop in nighttime temperatures and early morning fog across Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, though severe cold conditions remain far away.

The incoming northwesterly winds will first sweep through Punjab and Haryana before advancing into Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. While daytime sunshine will continue, minimum temperatures are forecast to dip gradually, making the winter chill noticeable by next week.

Weather conditions across the Himalayan states are expected to remain largely dry, with no rain or snowfall predicted for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. However, clear skies and dropping minimum temperatures at higher altitudes will intensify the chill, particularly across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meteorologists said that Cyclone Akwan had been driving moisture-laden easterly winds into Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, triggering widespread rainfall across several parts of these states. As the cyclonic system weakens, the strength of easterly winds is decreasing.

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The shift to dry northern winds will cause the skies to clear, allowing heat absorbed by the earth during the day to escape rapidly after sunset. As a result, nighttime temperatures will drop faster, widening the gap between daytime highs and overnight lows across the northern plains.