Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that the countrymen followed his request to buy less gold and save money. While recalling former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's similar call during a war, Modi asserted that the country has the same character. The prime minister also stated that less purchase of the ornament has led to a fall in its prices over the past few months.

'Citizens Obeyed My Calls' While addressing a crowd, PM Modi stated that the countrymen bought less gold following his appeal, adding that he has been praised by the industry experts and the investors. "A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold.' And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character," PM Modi said.

"An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved,'" the prime minister added.

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The military conflict in the Middle East has caused an energy crisis across the world, especially in the Asian nations. While the tensions have deescalated in the past few weeks, the top officials of both countries have hinted at another conflict in the coming days.

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