Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 22, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 22, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

Also Read: Sarthak Sidhant In TIME100 Next India 2026: How the CBSE OSM Whistleblower Earned Global Recognition

School Assembly National News Headlines for November 22

1. PM Modi inaugurates Nitish Setu, named after Nitish Kumar, connecting Patna and Vaishali districts in Bihar

2. Amid Cyclone 'Akvan ', 14 flights cancelled at Ranchi airport

3. ICMR Completes 100 Technology Transfers and Signs 20 Licensing Agreements at Health Research Summit

4. Britain’s Prince William announces insurance scheme for 10,000 temporary forest personnel

5. Air India, AI Express extend suspension of Jeddah flights till November 24

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 22

1. Magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes Peru’s Andes, with no damage or casualties immediately reported

2. In a first, Japanese forces will use Indian facilities for live-fire training

3. Iran strikes U.S. air base in Kuwait, targets Bahrain amid wider Gulf attacks

4. Estonia to close border with Russia, Moscow decries 'new Iron Curtain'

5. Crude Oil Futures decline more than 3% to Rs 7,842 per Barrel

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 22

1. Pat Cummins wins Cricket Australia's ‘unanimous support’ to remain Test captain

2. India hockey coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu dies at 86

3. Advani and Ramachandran win their opening group matches at World Snooker Championship

4. Chennaiyin hopes to build on East Bengal win in ISL

5. India end Day 3 on 486/4, lead by 118 in the IND vs NZ 1st Test