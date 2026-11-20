Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 21, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 21, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 21

1. NSE becomes the world's 5th-largest listed exchange by market cap, overtaking Nasdaq and HKEX

2. Cheetah brought from Botswana gives birth to four cubs at Kuno

3. Nepal PM Balendra Shah to visit India on November 22–23

4. Mansukh Mandaviya Calls for Sports Universities to Support an Integrated National Sports Ecosystem

5. In a first, Japanese forces will use Indian facilities for live-fire training

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 21

1. Research shows economic losses from Indonesia fires could reach $30 billion

2. Pakistan Climate Minister arrives in Delhi to attend SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum

3. Malaysia plans to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees to Turkiye following ICJ ruling on Myanmar genocide

4. As per the EU’s Copernicus, Indonesian fire emissions are the third highest on record this year

5. 57th IFFI 2026 adds a New Animation Section featuring five international films

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 21

1. UEFA backs France's Diallo to stand against Infantino in FIFA election

2. Savita Punia rested for Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal,

makes way for Bansari in Indian women’s hockey squad for ACT; Bansari Solanki named in India's 18-member squad

3. Pakistan cruise to eight-wicket win in the PAK vs SL second Test; first series win in 2 years in the

4. Jaiswal-KL achieve new high for Indian openers on NZ soil with century stand at Wellington

5. Siraj, Jadeja exclusions raise questions over India’s playing XI for first Test