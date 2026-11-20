CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Dates 2027: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has released the exam schedule for the CHSE Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2027, covering Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence, and Vocational streams. The theory papers will commence on February 16, 2027, while the practicals will be held from January 4 to January 16, 2027.

Most of the theory papers will be conducted between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Students appearing for the Odisha Class 12th Examination 2027 can download the exam date sheet from the official portal at chseodisha.nic.in.

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CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Dates 2027

CHSE key dates, including theory, practical, and internal assessment, are mentioned below. Students can review the table and start their preparation accordingly.

Examination Exam Dates Practical exam January 4 to 16, 2027 Theory exam starts February 16, 2027 Theory exam concludes March 31, 2027 Slot 1 Internal Assessment December 22, 2026 to January 3, 2027 Slot 2 Internal Assessment January 10 to 16, 2027

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Subject-Wise Schedule 2027

The subject-wise exam schedule across Science, Vocational, Commerce, and Arts streams are as follows:

Date Stream Subjects / Papers February 16, 2027 Science MIL Odia February 17, 2027 (Vocational) BFC History, Accountancy and Physics February 18, 2027 (Arts and Commerce) ML Odia February 20, 2027 (Science and Vocational) English, Political Science, Chemistry, Business Studies and Management, and Visual Art February 23, 2027 (Arts, Commerce) English February 26, 2027 (Science and Vocational) Physics, BFC Mathematics February 27, 2027 (Arts and Commerce) History, Business Studies and Management March 1, 2027 Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational Integrated Vocational Subjects, MIL Papers March 4, 2027 (Arts and Commerce) Political Science, Business Management and Statistics March 5, 2027 (Science and Vocational) Chemistry, English March 8, 2027 Arts, Science, Commerce Other MIL papers, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Alternative English March 11, 2027 Arts, Science



Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Biology (Botany and Zoology) March 12, 2027 Vocational All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper II March 13, 2027 Arts, Science, Commerce Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management, Accounting and Computer Application March 15, 2027 Arts, Science, Commerce Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS) March 17, 2027 Arts, Science, Commerce Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Electronics (Science) March 18, 2027 Vocational All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper IV March 20, 2027 Arts, Science, Vocational





Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology and BFC Biology March 24, 2027 Arts, Science Geography March 27, 2027 Arts, Science, Vocational, Commerce Mathematics, Home Science, BFC Economics and Accountancy March 29, 2027 Arts, Arts/Science Language Options and Elective Sanskrit March 31, 2027 Arts, Science





Logic and Geology

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Timings

While most of the theory papers will be held in a single morning shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, shorter papers and split subjects have slightly different timings. Integrated Vocational Subjects and Indian Music papers will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In Biology, Botany is from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and Zoology is from 11:50 AM to 1:20 PM.