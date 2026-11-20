- CHSE Odisha Class 12th theory exams commence on February 16, 2027.
- Practical exams are scheduled from January 4 to January 16, 2027.
- Download full exam date sheet from chseodisha.nic.in portal.
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Dates 2027: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has released the exam schedule for the CHSE Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2027, covering Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence, and Vocational streams. The theory papers will commence on February 16, 2027, while the practicals will be held from January 4 to January 16, 2027.
Most of the theory papers will be conducted between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Students appearing for the Odisha Class 12th Examination 2027 can download the exam date sheet from the official portal at chseodisha.nic.in.
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CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Dates 2027
CHSE key dates, including theory, practical, and internal assessment, are mentioned below. Students can review the table and start their preparation accordingly.
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Examination
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Exam Dates
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Practical exam
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January 4 to 16, 2027
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Theory exam starts
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February 16, 2027
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Theory exam concludes
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March 31, 2027
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Slot 1 Internal Assessment
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December 22, 2026 to January 3, 2027
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Slot 2 Internal Assessment
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January 10 to 16, 2027
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Subject-Wise Schedule 2027
The subject-wise exam schedule across Science, Vocational, Commerce, and Arts streams are as follows:
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Date
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Stream
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Subjects / Papers
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February 16, 2027
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Science
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MIL Odia
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February 17, 2027
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(Vocational)
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BFC History, Accountancy and Physics
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February 18, 2027
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(Arts and Commerce)
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ML Odia
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February 20, 2027
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(Science and Vocational)
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English, Political Science, Chemistry, Business Studies and Management, and Visual Art
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February 23, 2027
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(Arts, Commerce)
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English
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February 26, 2027
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(Science and Vocational)
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Physics, BFC Mathematics
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February 27, 2027
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(Arts and Commerce)
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History, Business Studies and Management
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March 1, 2027
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Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational
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Integrated Vocational Subjects, MIL Papers
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March 4, 2027
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(Arts and Commerce)
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Political Science, Business Management and Statistics
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March 5, 2027
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(Science and Vocational)
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Chemistry, English
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March 8, 2027
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Arts, Science, Commerce
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Other MIL papers, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Alternative English
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March 11, 2027
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Arts, Science
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Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Biology (Botany and Zoology)
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March 12, 2027
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Vocational
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All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper II
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March 13, 2027
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Arts, Science, Commerce
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Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management, Accounting and Computer Application
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March 15, 2027
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Arts, Science, Commerce
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Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS)
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March 17, 2027
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Arts, Science, Commerce
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Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Electronics (Science)
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March 18, 2027
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Vocational
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All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper IV
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March 20, 2027
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Arts, Science, Vocational
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Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology and BFC Biology
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March 24, 2027
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Arts, Science
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Geography
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March 27, 2027
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Arts, Science, Vocational, Commerce
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Mathematics, Home Science, BFC Economics and Accountancy
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March 29, 2027
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Arts, Arts/Science
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Language Options and Elective Sanskrit
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March 31, 2027
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Arts, Science
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Logic and Geology
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Timings
While most of the theory papers will be held in a single morning shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, shorter papers and split subjects have slightly different timings. Integrated Vocational Subjects and Indian Music papers will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In Biology, Botany is from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and Zoology is from 11:50 AM to 1:20 PM.