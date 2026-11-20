- UPTET 2026 registration starts November 24, 2026.
- Examination is scheduled for February 26 and 27, 2027.
- Detailed notification will be released on November 24 at upessc.up.gov.in.
UPTET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a short notice for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. The detailed PDF covering the primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels will be published on November 24, 2026, at upessc.up.gov.in. Alongside, the Commission will also begin the online registration process on November 24, requesting eligible candidates to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying. The fee payment deadline is December 23, and the UPTET 2026 examination will be held on February 26 and 27, 2027.
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UPTET 2026: Important Dates
Conducted by UPESSC, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level qualifying examination to certify teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh schools. The dates mentioned below are based on the Commission’s short notice dated 18 November 2026.
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Events
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Dates
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Official Notification Release Date
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November 24
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OTR And Online Application Process Begins
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November 24
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Fee Payment Deadline
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December 23
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Application Correction Deadline
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December 27, 2026
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UPTET 2026 Examination Dates
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February 26 and 27, 2027
UPTET 2026: Application Process Starts On Nov 24
Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to complete their UPTET 2026 registration process.
Step 1: Open the official portal at upessc.up.gov.in.
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Step 2: Enter your basic details to complete your One Time Registration (OTR).
Step 3: Log in with OTR credentials.
Step 4: Fill in your personal, academic, and communication details in the required fields.
Step 5: As per your eligibility, select Paper 1, Paper 2, or both.
Step 6: Upload mandatory documents and pay the UPTET application fee.
Step 7: Submit the form after verifying all details carefully.
UPTET 2026 Registration Fee
The application fee must be paid through online gateways based on the candidate's category during the registration process. The fee is applicable separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
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Category
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Paper 1 Fee
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Paper 2 Fee
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General / OBC / EWS
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Rs 1000
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Rs 1000
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SC / ST
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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PwD
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Rs 300
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Rs 300
UPTET 2026: Documents Required For Application Process
Class 10th marksheet (as proof of age)
Educational qualification marksheets and certificates
Caste certificate, if applicable
Government-issued photo ID proof
Recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format
Candidates must note that they can edit or modify their submitted application details until December 27, 2026. Selection will involve the written examination for (Paper 1 or Paper 2 or both) and result declaration. Qualified candidates will henceforth be given the eligibility certificate.