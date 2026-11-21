While many of his age have accepted the CBSE exam results, Sarthak Siddhant decided to look under the hood. What just started as a simple quest to understand the CBSE’s latest OSM marking system has now earned Sarthak a coveted spot in the TIME100 Next India 2026. Hailing from Ranchi, the computer science enthusiast first made the headlines when he flagged the irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) on-screen marking (OSM) system. Following the outrage on social media, the matter soon went viral and led to an investigation into the board's digital evaluation system and tender process.

Also Read: CLAT 2027 Admit Card Out: Consortium Of NLUs Releases Hall Ticket For UG And PG Courses, Exam In December, Direct Link Here From OSM Investigation To TIME100 Next India 2026 List The TIME100 Next India 2026 list recognizes emerging individuals for work and ideas that are expected to impact India’s future across diverse fields. Sartha’s name on the list highlights how younger generations are using technology and information to question existing systems. In his profile in the TIME100 Next India 2026, he highlighted the potential of today’s youth and how technology can be used to challenge irregularities and change the future of the world for the better.

Speaking on the OSM, he described how his investigation into the CBSE’s online evaluation system escalated into a nationwide debate on the education system, eventually leading to the government's inquiry. With his name among decorated personalities made his mother Saroj Priya filled with immense pride and joy. Currently, he is pursuing engineering at a prestigious college in Bengaluru.

What Is CBSE’s OSM Row? CBSE’s latest On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital assessment system allowing examiners to evaluate scanned answer scripts digitally rather than marking physical answer booklets. Under this system, students continue to write in traditional answer booklets. After the exams are concluded, the answer sheets are scanned and uploaded to a secure digital platform anonymously and then assigned to evaluators for checking. The OSM system then evaluated the answer sheets digitally and scored accordingly.

The OSM system was questioned after students started noticing discrepancies in marking, technical glitches, blurred answer sheets, and missing pages. Students and parents raised concerns over the authenticity of the system, asking for regulated security measures to ensure accurate assessments. Another controversy erupted over the contract awarded to Hyderabad-based Coempt EduTeck to streamline the OSM system. Siddhant alleged that CBSE has altered tender conditions to favour the company.

Launched Public Government Procurement Portal After collecting approximately 1.66 crore records from the Centre's Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal, Siddhant launched a public government procurement portal in June 2026. "Within the past 2 weeks, around 1 crore 66 lakh records were scraped from the government's CPP Portal. The Nation's procurement database is now publicly available to all”, announcing the initiative through his X account.

Students immediately downloaded the information and examined the records themselves. "Download the database and start diving deeper. This is the beginning. More things to come," he added. Taking the matter from a social media discussion to a formal parliamentary forum, Siddhant later presented all the data and information related to the OSM discrepancy before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

