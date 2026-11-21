IIT Madras Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened the online registration for its 2027 Batch of School Connect Programme for students to equip with the emerging technologies and explore new career opportunities. The eight-week online certificate courses will commence on January 11, 2027. Eligible students in classes 9 to 12 can apply via the IIT Madras School Connect website.

The programme covers 20 online certificate courses, including artificial intelligence (AI), data science, aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, and game technology before entering college.

The courses are curated to help students identify their interests to make informed career choices. The initiative is implemented by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras.

IIT Madras School Connect Programme January 2027: Subject-Wise Details

Here's the list of online courses offered under the initiative. Students can enroll in these depending on their interests.

Mathematics And Science

Math Unplugged: Games And Puzzles

From Statistics To Intelligence (For Classes 11 and 12)

Molecular Engineering: Opportunities And Challenges

Our Defence System: How Our Body Detects And Defeats Invaders

Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 1 (For Classes 9 and 10)

Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 2 (For Classes 11 and 12)

Humanities And Management

Economics, Finance, And Money Matters

Humanities Unplugged

Introduction To Law

Introduction To Digital Humanities

Engineering

Discover Engineering

Introduction To Electronic Systems

Introduction To Architecture And Design

Introduction To Engineering Biological Systems

Introduction To Product Design

The Fundamentals Of Aerospace

Registration Deadline And Fees

The last date to register for the online certificate courses is January 8, 2027. Meanwhile, the course fee is Rs 500 per course. So far, over two lakh 25 thousand students have registered from more than 6,500 partner schools across the country.