- IIT Madras opens registration for 2027 School Connect Programme.
- Offers 20 online certificate courses in emerging technologies.
- Classes 9-12 students can apply for these online courses.
IIT Madras Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened the online registration for its 2027 Batch of School Connect Programme for students to equip with the emerging technologies and explore new career opportunities. The eight-week online certificate courses will commence on January 11, 2027. Eligible students in classes 9 to 12 can apply via the IIT Madras School Connect website.
The programme covers 20 online certificate courses, including artificial intelligence (AI), data science, aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, and game technology before entering college.
The courses are curated to help students identify their interests to make informed career choices. The initiative is implemented by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras.
IIT Madras School Connect Programme January 2027: Subject-Wise Details
Here's the list of online courses offered under the initiative. Students can enroll in these depending on their interests.
Mathematics And Science
Math Unplugged: Games And Puzzles
From Statistics To Intelligence (For Classes 11 and 12)
Molecular Engineering: Opportunities And Challenges
Our Defence System: How Our Body Detects And Defeats Invaders
Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 1 (For Classes 9 and 10)
Introduction To Forensic Sciences - 2 (For Classes 11 and 12)
Humanities And Management
Economics, Finance, And Money Matters
Humanities Unplugged
Introduction To Law
Introduction To Digital Humanities
Engineering
Discover Engineering
Introduction To Electronic Systems
Introduction To Architecture And Design
Introduction To Engineering Biological Systems
Introduction To Product Design
The Fundamentals Of Aerospace
Registration Deadline And Fees
The last date to register for the online certificate courses is January 8, 2027. Meanwhile, the course fee is Rs 500 per course. So far, over two lakh 25 thousand students have registered from more than 6,500 partner schools across the country.