Earlier, the Commission published the provisional answer key on November 5, 2926 and opened the objection window until November 12, 2026. After reviewing the objections, UPESSC declared the result on Friday.

Direct Link Here

How To Download UP Special TET Scorecard 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecard on the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, browse the latest notification section.

Step 3: Select the “UP Special TET Result 2026” link.

Step 4: Enter your login details, including your registration/OTR number and date of birth.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your UP TET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your marks and download the PDF for future reference.

Also Read: BPSC 72nd Exam Date 2026 Out: Prelims Likely To Be Held In January 2027, Check Latest Updates Here

UP Special TET Qualifying Marks 2026

Candidates need to score the minimum qualifying marks to qualify the Special TET 2026. For category-wise qualifying marks, applicants can refer to the official notification.

Category Qualifying Percentage Qualifying Marks (Out of 150) General 60% 90 Reserved Categories (as applicable) 55% 82.5

What After Result Declaration?

Qualified candidates must download and save the scorecard PDFs. Thoroughly verify all details and report any discrepancies to the respective authorities. For in-service eligible teachers, the qualification will establish eligibility for primary (Classes 1–5) and upper primary (Classes 6–8) teaching roles. Further, applicants must keep their educational certificates, ID proof, registration details, and eligibility records ready for any department or recruitment verification.