MPPSC 2027 Exams: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore, on November 20, 2026, has uploaded the exam calendar for 2027 in the official website of the commission. There are 25 exams in the exam calendar and the first important examination of the year, State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2027, is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2027.