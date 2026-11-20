- MPPSC 2027 exam calendar released with 25 examinations.
- State Service and Forest Service Prelims to be held on January 24, 2027.
- The calendar includes SET, ADPO, Medical Officer, and Assistant Professor exams.
MPPSC 2027 Exams: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore, on November 20, 2026, has uploaded the exam calendar for 2027 in the official website of the commission. There are 25 exams in the exam calendar and the first important examination of the year, State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2027, is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2027.
Other than the State Service & State Forest Service examination, other examinations covered in the exam calendar include State Engineering Service, SET (State Eligibility Test), ADPO, Medical Officer, Scientific Officer, and Assistant Professor examinations. Candidates preparing for government jobs in the state of Madhya Pradesh can get the complete PDF from the official website of the commission.
ALSO READ: SSC JE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Download ME, CE, EC, CS & IT And Physics Tentative Provisional Key PDF; Direct Link Here
MPPSC Exam Schedule 2027 Out:
|
Exam
|
Proposed Date
|
Department
|
State Service and State Forest Service Prelims
|
24.01.2027
|
Various MP Government departments
|
State Engineering Service Exam
|
14.02.2027
|
Various MP Government departments
|
State Eligibility Test (SET)
|
07.03.2027
|
Higher Education Department (subject to subject-wise approval)
|
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam
|
07.03.2027
|
Veterinary Department
|
ADPO Exam
|
18.04.2027
|
Home Department
|
Deputy Director / Principal Class-2 / Assistant Director (Technical) Exam
|
18.04.2027
|
Technical Education Department
|
State Forest Service Mains
|
25.04.2027
|
Forest Department
|
State Services Prelims (Special)
|
02.05.2027
|
Various MP Government departments
|
Assistant Registrar Examination-2027
|
30-05-2027
|
Higher Education Department
|
State Services Mains
|
From 10.05.2027 to 15-05-2027
|
Various MP Government departments
|
Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy Medical Officer Exams
|
27.06.2027
|
AYUSH Department
|
Assistant Professor Exam (various subjects)
|
04.07.2027
|
Higher Education Department
|
Sports Officer, Librarian Exams
|
04.07.2027
|
Higher Education Department
|
Assistant Manager Exam
|
25.07.2027
|
Public Health and Medical Education Department
|
Mining Inspector Exam
|
01.08.2027
|
Mineral Resources Department
|
Food Safety Officer Exam
|
From 09.08.2027 to 14-08-2027
|
Public Health and Medical Education Department
|
State Services Mains (Special)
|
14.08.2027
|
Various MP Government departments
|
Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Exams
|
26.09.2027
|
Home Department
|
Taxation Assistant Exam
|
26.09.2027
|
Commercial Tax Department
|
Lecturer (Polytechnic College) Exam
|
17.10.2027
|
Technical Education Department
MPPSC Calendar 2027 PDF: Click Here