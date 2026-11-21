- CLAT 2027 admit cards released for UG, PG courses.
- Candidates can download hall tickets from consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027 using their login credentials.
- The download link will be open till December 6, 2026.
CLAT 2027 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the CLAT 2027 admit cards for the law undergraduate and postgraduate courses today. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2027 examination on December 6 can download the hall ticket from consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027 using their login credentials. According to the official notice, the download link will remain active until December 6, 2026 (1.30 PM).
Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card carefully. On the exam day, a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID must be carried for verification.
How To Download CLAT 2027 Admit Card?
Registered candidates can follow the given steps to access the CLAT 2027 e-admit card from the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027.
Step 2: On the homepage, the candidate login option is available.
Step 3: Enter your mobile number and password to log in.
Step 4: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take printouts for the exam day.
Also Read: UP Special TET Result 2026 Out: Download Scorecard PDF At upessc.up.gov.in, Check Qualifying Marks And Direct Link Here
Exam In December
CLAT 2027 will be held on December 6, 2026 (Sunday) from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in offline mode. It is a national-level entrance test conducted annually by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to UG and PG law courses offered by the National Law Universities across India.
The examination will have 120 objective questions with 120 marks, conducted over a 2-hour duration. The UG paper will have passage-based questions across five sections, namely Legal Reasoning, Current Affairs & GK, English Language, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. For each correct answer, +1 mark will be awarded, while a penalty of -0.25 marks is applicable for each wrong answer.
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The PG paper follows the same 120-mark and 2-hour format, testing comprehension and application across core undergraduate law subjects through extracts from judgments and statutes.
Details Mentioned On CLAT 2027 Admit Card
The admit card will contain the following details.
Candidate's Full Name
Roll Number
Application Number
Date of Birth
Parent’s / Guardian’s Name
Category and PwD Status
Programme Applied For (UG or PG)
Exam Date and Timings
CLAT 2027 exam centre details
Exam-Day Instructions
Verify these details carefully. Candidates facing difficulty in accessing their e-admit cards can seek help from the consortium via their helpline number, 080-47162020, or email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in.