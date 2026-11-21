CLAT 2027 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the CLAT 2027 admit cards for the law undergraduate and postgraduate courses today. Candidates appearing for the CLAT 2027 examination on December 6 can download the hall ticket from consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027 using their login credentials. According to the official notice, the download link will remain active until December 6, 2026 (1.30 PM).

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card carefully. On the exam day, a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID must be carried for verification.

Direct Link Here

How To Download CLAT 2027 Admit Card?

Registered candidates can follow the given steps to access the CLAT 2027 e-admit card from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027.

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidate login option is available.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and password to log in.

Step 4: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take printouts for the exam day.

Also Read: UP Special TET Result 2026 Out: Download Scorecard PDF At upessc.up.gov.in, Check Qualifying Marks And Direct Link Here

Exam In December

CLAT 2027 will be held on December 6, 2026 (Sunday) from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in offline mode. It is a national-level entrance test conducted annually by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to UG and PG law courses offered by the National Law Universities across India.