The death toll in Manipur's suspected spurious liquor tragedy has risen to 16, with around 600 people hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated alcohol in Chandel district. Six people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in the illegal liquor supply network, while authorities have launched a statewide crackdown and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Three more people died on Saturday, taking the toll to 16, officials said. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Themthing Ngahsangva said around 600 people had been hospitalised since November 18. The affected people are primarily from Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas of Chandel district.

ALSO READ: Manipur: 15 Dead, Over 150 Hospitalised After Consuming Contaminated Liquor In Chandel; CM Meets Patients Excise Commissioner Hungyo Worshang said 48 cases had been registered by the police and Excise Department since November 17. Authorities have seized 2,419 litres of distilled illicit country (DIC) liquor during this period, including 1,967 litres on Saturday alone. Twelve patients are currently admitted to intensive care units at Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS). The exact cause of the deaths and whether the liquor contained toxic substances will be established through medical findings and laboratory examinations, officials said.

Six Arrested, Liquor Supply Chain Under Scanner The six arrested accused have been identified as Khaidem Jadumani Singh (57), Kangabam Surjit Singh (40), Kangabam Ratan Singh, Khaidem Naoba Meitei (32), Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh (45) and Sagolsem Das Singh (40). Preliminary investigations have indicated possible supply links involving liquor procured from Andro and Sugnu. Officials are examining the suspected procurement and distribution network to trace the source of the liquor and establish how it reached Chandel district. The investigation has reportedly identified alleged links involving individuals from Andro and Sugnu, although the suspected supply connections are still being verified. High-Level Committee To Probe Deaths The Manipur government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the deaths and hospitalisations. The panel has been asked to submit its report within one month. It comprises the Principal Secretary (Transport/AR), Special Secretary (Home), Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) and Director of Health Services. The committee will look at the course of events which led to the deaths and illnesses, determine the source and contents of the suspected liquor, assess medical and other evidence and explore enforcement and administrative errors. Further, those samples have been forwarded to the FSL for chemical analysis in liaison with the Food Safety Department, while the police and Excise Department officials have been instructed to raid liquor premises and factories and take samples. Police and Excise personnel have been told to confiscate stock found to be illegally held.

43 People Referred To RIMS After Screening In Sugnu At the sub-district hospital in Sugnu, 121 people were screened on Saturday. Of these, 40 reported mild symptoms, while three had serious symptoms. All 43 were referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for further examination.

Teams from the district administration, police, Excise Department and Health Department have visited Sugnu, Chakpikarong and Chandel, as well as hospitals treating the affected people, to assess the situation and coordinate the response. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday to enquire about the condition of patients and review medical arrangements. A medical team led by a General Medicine specialist, along with essential medicines, was also sent to Chandel district.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Army Captain Dies, Three Bihar Regiment Personnel Injured As Military Vehicle Falls Into Itam River Statewide Advisory Against Suspected Spurious Liquor The state government has urged people to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin until further notice. Anyone suffering from vomiting, stomach pain, headache, dizziness, blurry vision or trouble breathing following alcohol consumption is encouraged to head to the nearest emergency room. Individuals who may have taken alcohol from the suspect sources are also asked to be checked out - even if they aren't symptomatic.

The Excise Commissioner has appealed to people to inform the police or Excise Department if they suspect brewing, storage, sale or distribution of illegal liquor.