The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a sharp dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after US President Donald Trump praised India's 7 per cent GDP growth during a press conference at the White House on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Ashish Sood asserted that while global leaders are recognising India's economic trajectory, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party continue to overlook the nation's progress. "US President Donald Trump's recognition of India's impressive 7 per cent GDP growth reflects the country's growing global stature and economic strength. While the world acknowledges India's remarkable progress, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress continue to turn a blind eye to the nation's achievements," Sood said.

US President Donald Trump’s recognition of India’s impressive 7% GDP growth reflects the country’s growing global stature and economic strength. While the world acknowledges India’s remarkable progress, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress continue to turn a blind eye to the nation’s achievements. @NitinNabin @blsanthosh — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) November 21, 2026 ALSO READ: Trump Cites India's Strong 7% GDP Growth To Blast American Central Bank Over High Rates Trump Cites India's GDP Growth to Criticise US Central Bank During the briefing, Trump pointed to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth as an example of how lower interest rates can fuel rapid economic expansion.

Criticising the US Federal Reserve for keeping borrowing costs elevated, the US President stated, "If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP growth rate. We'd have a 14 per cent, 15 per cent, maybe even a 20 per cent GDP."

Trump also accused the central bank of raising rates whenever the US announced strong economic figures, remarking, "Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed... Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates." He further argued that positive economic data makes the United States a stronger credit risk and should prompt rate cuts rather than hikes, adding that America should maintain the lowest interest rates globally given its role in the global economy.

ALSO READ: ‘India Side Player’: Rahul Gandhi Renews ‘Compromised PM’ Attack After Xi-Putin-Trump Trilateral; BJP Hits Back Trump's call for rate cuts comes as US inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target. September figures cited during the briefing place annual Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation at 3.6 per cent and core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy, at 3.1 per cent. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)